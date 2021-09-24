Maria Menounos puts on very leggy display in denim hot pants and fabulous white boots If you've got, flaunt it

Maria Menounos is strutting into fall in style! The former E! News host shared a look on Instagram which fans went wild for.

Maria rocked a pair of demin hot pants and a cropped white vest which showed off her toned abs.

She threw on a casual, oversized checked shirt and then topped off the whole outfit with a pair of knee high white boots.

Maria captioned the post: "If you need some fashion inspiration, I’m sharing my looks and where you can get them. Plus, if you shop using my link, you get CASH BACK! You heard that right."

Fans loved Maria's look

Her social media followers loved her outfit and commented: "Wow, you are killing it," and, "You look amazing," while others said they were rushing to find out where the whole ensemble is from.

While the season is changing, Maria is still able to soak up the sun from her home in Los Angeles.

She recently gave fans a sneak peek at her beautiful property, complete with the most amazing outdoor dining space and pool.

Maria's home is amazing

Maria also took the opportunity to proudly put her figure on display in one of her favorite bikinis.

When it comes to keeping in shape, Maria keeps active but doesn't go crazy with gruelling regimes. “I don't have an official routine," she's said in the past.

"Though I wish I did, I don't go to the gym often. Generally speaking, I find creative ways to squeeze in exercises during my daily living routine and I stay as active as I possibly can.

"I walk instead of drive. I opt for stairs instead of escalators. I also have an inexpensive pedometer that measures my daily steps. I strive to do 10,000 a day and whether I accomplish that or not, it's a reminder to try."

