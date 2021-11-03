Oprah loves this gift idea and neighbor Meghan Markle does, too

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Looking for a gift idea for the foodie in your life this holiday season? Well, we've found one with both celebrity and royal approval.

Oprah Winfrey has released her Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021 list - all shoppable on Amazon - and it includes Meghan Markle-backed brand Clevr’s health-boosting SuperLatte Starter Kit.

The healthy latte powders that Meghan loves include mushrooms and probiotics as well as adaptogens, which help balance your stress levels and mood.

Clevr SuperLatte Starter Kit, was $74 now $59.20 with code: oprah, Clevrblends.com

The Starter Kit includes a milk frother and two powders of your choice from a selection of flavors: Matcha, Latte, Coffee or Golden.

It has already sold out on Amazon, but you can still shop it on the Clevr website where you'll get 20% off with the discount code: oprah.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Oprah unveils her gift basket from Meghan Markle

As she included the Clevr starter kit in her world-famous gift guide, Oprah revealed that she now drinks a just-add-water Clevr blend every day thanks to her friend the Duchess of Sussex.

"My neighbor Meghan (yes, that one) introduced me to this woman-led wellness brand,” said the billionaire mogul.

“Not a day goes by without me sipping on the golden latte from this kit, which also comes with chai latte mix and a little frother. You can add the mixes to smoothies for a flavor boost, too."

Oprah first discovered Clevr late last year, after Meghan gifted her Santa Barbara neighbor with a “basket of deliciousness” filled with goodies from the latte brand.

Clevr was Meghan's first investment since stepping back from royal duties in early 2020.

