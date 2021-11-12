24 best ugly Christmas sweaters (and some cute ones, too)

Karen Silas
The best ugly Christmas sweaters for the 2021 holiday season - starting at just $20. Shop Walmart to Macy's for xmas looks - funny 3D and light-up sweaters to cute music, Disney and movie-inspired looks.
We can’t believe it either - ‘tis the season! Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas is playing, advent calendars are flying off the shelves… and all we need now to really feel like it's finally That Time of Year is that hilarious holiday must-have: an ugly Christmas sweater.
Don’t worry if you don’t know where to start! We've found a fun holiday sweater for every taste and style, whether you want to go OTT at the office with a light-up or 3D knit, express your love of your favorite music or movie with a pop culture pullover, or get hashtag festive with a super cute Instagram-ready look.
Shop the best Christmas and holiday sweaters of 2021
Check out our edit of the best ugly (and not-so-ugly) Christmas sweaters of 2021, with cool cardigans and naughty-but-nice knits from Macy’s, Tipsy Elves, Walmart and more. There's even a hilarious look from Netflix comedy Holidate and a chic royal-worthy sweater by Kate Middleton's fave Boden...
Holiday Beach Sweater, was $49 now $27.44 with code: SCORE, Macy's
Holiday Time Crewneck Christmas Sweater, $19.99, Walmart
Holiday cardigan, more colors, was $50 now $20, Boohoo
Christmas Print Cropped Pullover, $11, Shein
Fair Isle Crew Neck Sweater, sizes XS to 4X, $44.99, Old Navy
Foco Football Team Light-Up Ugly Sweater, more teams available, $69.99, Macy's
Gaudy Garland Ugly Christmas Cardigan, $69.95, Tipsy Elves
Daisysboutique Holiday Sweater, more colors and prints, from $24.99, Amazon
Christmas Tree Lace Frilled Thermal Pullover, $28, Shein
ASOS DESIGN Christmas sweater with smiley faces, $40, ASOS
Boden Christmas Sweater - Festive Fairisle, more patterns available, $140, Boden
Rolling Stones Holiday Sweater, was $64.95 now $47.95, UglyChristmasSweater.com
Disney Princess Belle Holiday Sweatshirt, sizes S-3X $38.90, Hot Topic
LED Sweater, as seen in Netflix's Holidate, $59.99, UglyChristmasSweater.com
Urban Renewal One-of-a- Kind Vintage Holiday Sweater, $39, Urban Outfitters
Ugly Christmas Sweater Wrap Dress, sizes XS-2X, $69.99, Shinesty
INC International Concepts Oversized Sequin Cardigan, $119.50, Macy's
Kiss Me Cropped Holiday Sweater, was $35 now $22, Prettylittlething
Plus Reindeer Snowflake Sweater, was $36 now $14.40, Boohoo
Christmas Tree Tassel Ugly Christmas Sweater, $89.99, Tipsy Elves
Shimmer Snowflake Sweater, also in black, $69.50, LOFT
Mistletoe Ugly Christmas Sweater Jumpsuit, $99, Shinesty
Fair Isle Cardigan, also in red, sizes XS to 4X, $49.99, Old Navy
3D Christmas Elf Sweater, $16.99, TJ Maxx
