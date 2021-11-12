﻿
best ugly christmas sweaters holiday 2021 2

24 best ugly Christmas sweaters (and some cute ones, too)

Fun holiday sweaters that make a festive fashion statement

Karen Silas

We can’t believe it either - ‘tis the season! Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas is playing, advent calendars are flying off the shelves… and all we need now to really feel like it's finally That Time of Year is that hilarious holiday must-have: an ugly Christmas sweater.

Don’t worry if you don’t know where to start! We've found a fun holiday sweater for every taste and style, whether you want to go OTT at the office with a light-up or 3D knit, express your love of your favorite music or movie with a pop culture pullover, or get hashtag festive with a super cute Instagram-ready look. 

Shop the best Christmas and holiday sweaters of 2021

Check out our edit of the best ugly (and not-so-ugly) Christmas sweaters of 2021, with cool cardigans and naughty-but-nice knits from Macy’s, Tipsy Elves, Walmart and more. There's even a hilarious look from Netflix comedy Holidate and a chic royal-worthy sweater by Kate Middleton's fave Boden...

macys ugly christmas sweater holidays 2021

Holiday Beach Sweater, was $49 now $27.44 with code: SCORE, Macy's

SHOP NOW

 

walmart ugly christmas sweater 2021

Holiday Time Crewneck Christmas Sweater, $19.99, Walmart

SHOP NOW

boohoo ugly christmas sweater cute cardigan holiday

Holiday cardigan, more colors, was $50 now $20, Boohoo

SHOP NOW

 

best ugly christmas sweater holiday 2021 shein 2

Christmas Print Cropped Pullover, $11, Shein

SHOP NOW

 

best ugly christmas sweaters holiday 2021 old navy 3

Fair Isle Crew Neck Sweater, sizes XS to 4X, $44.99, Old Navy

SHOP NOW

best ugly christmas sweaters holiday macys team 2021 2

Foco Football Team Light-Up Ugly Sweater, more teams available, $69.99, Macy's

SHOP NOW

 

ugly-christmas-sweater-holiday-2021-gaudy-garland-cardigan

 Gaudy Garland Ugly Christmas Cardigan, $69.95, Tipsy Elves

SHOP NOW

 

amazon ugly christmas sweater for holidays

Daisysboutique Holiday Sweater, more colors and prints, from $24.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

 

best ugly christmas sweaters holiday 2021 shein1

Christmas Tree Lace Frilled Thermal Pullover,  $28, Shein

SHOP NOW

 

asos happy face ugly christmas sweaters holiday 2021

ASOS DESIGN Christmas sweater with smiley faces, $40, ASOS

SHOP NOW

 

kate middleton holiday christmas sweater boden

Boden Christmas Sweater - Festive Fairisle, more patterns available, $140, Boden

SHOP NOW

 

rolling-stones-classic-tongue-ugly-christmas-sweater

Rolling Stones Holiday Sweater, was $64.95 now $47.95, UglyChristmasSweater.com

SHOP NOW

 

ugly christmas sweater holiday 2021 disney

Disney Princess Belle Holiday Sweatshirt, sizes S-3X $38.90, Hot Topic

SHOP NOW

 

ugly-christmas-sweater-from-netflix-holidate-where-to-buy

LED Sweater, as seen in Netflix's Holidate, $59.99, UglyChristmasSweater.com

SHOP NOW

 

vintage ugly christmas sweaters holiday 2021 urban outfitters

Urban Renewal One-of-a- Kind Vintage Holiday Sweater, $39, Urban Outfitters

SHOP NOW

 

ugly christmas sweater dress

 Ugly Christmas Sweater Wrap Dress, sizes XS-2X, $69.99, Shinesty

SHOP NOW

 

sparkly sequin christmas holiday sweater macys

INC International Concepts Oversized Sequin Cardigan, $119.50, Macy's

SHOP NOW

ugly christmas sweater holiday 2021 mistletoe

Kiss Me Cropped Holiday Sweater, was $35 now $22, Prettylittlething

SHOP NOW

best ugly christmas sweaters holiday 2021 boohoo 2

Plus Reindeer Snowflake Sweater, was $36 now $14.40, Boohoo

SHOP NOW

 

ugly holiday sweater christmas-tree-tassel

Christmas Tree Tassel Ugly Christmas Sweater, $89.99, Tipsy Elves

SHOP NOW

classy christmas sweater holiday sparkle 2021 loft 2

Shimmer Snowflake Sweater, also in black, $69.50, LOFT

SHOP NOW

 

fun holiday christmas jumpsuit

Mistletoe Ugly Christmas Sweater Jumpsuit, $99, Shinesty

SHOP NOW

 

best ugly christmas sweaters old navy holiday 2021

Fair Isle Cardigan, also in red, sizes XS to 4X, $49.99, Old Navy

SHOP NOW

 

tj maxx christmas sweater

3D Christmas Elf Sweater, $16.99, TJ Maxx

SHOP NOW

 

