24 best ugly Christmas sweaters (and some cute ones, too)

We can’t believe it either - ‘tis the season! Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas is playing, advent calendars are flying off the shelves… and all we need now to really feel like it's finally That Time of Year is that hilarious holiday must-have: an ugly Christmas sweater.

Don’t worry if you don’t know where to start! We've found a fun holiday sweater for every taste and style, whether you want to go OTT at the office with a light-up or 3D knit, express your love of your favorite music or movie with a pop culture pullover, or get hashtag festive with a super cute Instagram-ready look.

Shop the best Christmas and holiday sweaters of 2021

Check out our edit of the best ugly (and not-so-ugly) Christmas sweaters of 2021, with cool cardigans and naughty-but-nice knits from Macy’s, Tipsy Elves, Walmart and more. There's even a hilarious look from Netflix comedy Holidate and a chic royal-worthy sweater by Kate Middleton's fave Boden...

Holiday Beach Sweater, was $49 now $27.44 with code: SCORE, Macy's

Holiday Time Crewneck Christmas Sweater, $19.99, Walmart

Holiday cardigan, more colors, was $50 now $20, Boohoo

Christmas Print Cropped Pullover, $11, Shein

Fair Isle Crew Neck Sweater, sizes XS to 4X, $44.99, Old Navy

Foco Football Team Light-Up Ugly Sweater, more teams available, $69.99, Macy's

Gaudy Garland Ugly Christmas Cardigan, $69.95, Tipsy Elves

Daisysboutique Holiday Sweater, more colors and prints, from $24.99, Amazon

Christmas Tree Lace Frilled Thermal Pullover, $28, Shein

ASOS DESIGN Christmas sweater with smiley faces, $40, ASOS

Boden Christmas Sweater - Festive Fairisle, more patterns available, $140, Boden

Rolling Stones Holiday Sweater, was $64.95 now $47.95, UglyChristmasSweater.com

Disney Princess Belle Holiday Sweatshirt, sizes S-3X $38.90, Hot Topic

LED Sweater, as seen in Netflix's Holidate, $59.99, UglyChristmasSweater.com

Urban Renewal One-of-a- Kind Vintage Holiday Sweater, $39, Urban Outfitters

Ugly Christmas Sweater Wrap Dress, sizes XS-2X, $69.99, Shinesty

INC International Concepts Oversized Sequin Cardigan, $119.50, Macy's

Kiss Me Cropped Holiday Sweater, was $35 now $22, Prettylittlething

Plus Reindeer Snowflake Sweater, was $36 now $14.40, Boohoo

Christmas Tree Tassel Ugly Christmas Sweater, $89.99, Tipsy Elves

Shimmer Snowflake Sweater, also in black, $69.50, LOFT

Mistletoe Ugly Christmas Sweater Jumpsuit, $99, Shinesty

Fair Isle Cardigan, also in red, sizes XS to 4X, $49.99, Old Navy

3D Christmas Elf Sweater, $16.99, TJ Maxx

