12 best holiday gifts under $50 to shop now

Time for holiday shopping is running out, so it's time to see who on your gift list has been more nice than naughty... and shop accordingly!

Your favorite retailers from Macy's to Sephora have gift guides galore, so it’s hard to know where to start. Solution? Our handy edit of the best holiday gifts under $50 and where to shop them.

We’ve found great presents for everyone in your life, from home gifts to beauty treats, kids toys and presents for him, that you can shop online today.

Best holiday gifts under $50

Plush Wrap Throw, more colors, was $50 now $29.99 with code: FRIEND

Fresh Sugar Hydrating Lip Value Set, ($75 value), $45

Modern Sprout Glow & Grow Kit with candle/planter + plant seeds, $48

Cosmetics/Toiletry Case in Leather & Signature Canvas, Value Price $78 now $31.20

Jack Black Beard Grooming Set, $35

Printworks Modern Chess Set, $48

Reebok x Victoria Beckham Wool/cashmere snood w/ leather trim, was $150 now $45

Personalized Name Puzzle, $28

Popular Beauty Besties 8 Piece Kit - Clinique, NARS & more, $38

Heated Shiatsu Shoulder Massager with bag, was $46.99 now $38.99

Fleece bathrobe, also in men's version in black, from $34.99

NEST Japanese Black Currant Reed Diffuser, was $50 now $29.97

