best holiday gifts under 50 1

12 best holiday gifts under $50 to shop now

Your easy holiday guide to shop for everyone on your gift list

Time for holiday shopping is running out, so it's time to see who on your gift list has been more nice than naughty... and shop accordingly! 

Your favorite retailers from Macy's to Sephora have gift guides galore, so it’s hard to know where to start. Solution? Our handy edit of the best holiday gifts under $50 and where to shop them.

We’ve found great presents for everyone in your life, from home gifts to beauty treats, kids toys and presents for him, that you can shop online today. 

Best holiday gifts under $50

gifts under 50 macys throw wrap

Plush Wrap Throw, more colors, was $50 now $29.99 with code: FRIEND

SHOP GIFTS UNDER $50 AT MACY'S 

 

best gifts under 50 sephora sugar fresh lip balm kit

Fresh Sugar Hydrating Lip Value Set, ($75 value), $45

SHOP GIFTS UNDER $50 AT SEPHORA 

 

gifts under 50 at urban outfitters plant candle-z

Modern Sprout Glow & Grow Kit with candle/planter + plant seeds, $48

SHOP GIFTS UNDER $50 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS 

 

best gifts under 50 coach outlet

Cosmetics/Toiletry Case in Leather & Signature Canvas, Value Price $78 now $31.20

SHOP GIFTS UNDER $50 AT COACH OUTLET 

 

best gifts under 50 nordstrom beard kit

Jack Black Beard Grooming Set, $35

SHOP GIFTS UNDER $50 AT NORDSTROM 

gifts under 50 anthropologie chess set

Printworks Modern Chess Set, $48

SHOP GIFTS UNDER $50 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE 

 

designer gifts under 50 the outnet victoria beckham accessories

Reebok x Victoria Beckham Wool/cashmere snood w/ leather trim, was $150 now $45

SHOP DESIGNER GIFTS UNDER $50 AT THE OUTNET 

 

best toy gifts under 50 personalized name puzzle for kids babies

Personalized Name Puzzle, $28

SHOP KIDS' GIFTS UNDER $50 AT FAT BRAIN TOYS 

best gifts under 50 beauty set ulta

Popular Beauty Besties 8 Piece Kit - Clinique, NARS & more, $38

SHOP GIFTS UNDER $50 AT ULTA BEAUTY 

 

 

shiatsu massager gift under 50 amazon

Heated Shiatsu Shoulder Massager with bag, was $46.99 now $38.99 

SHOP GIFTS UNDER $50 AT AMAZON 

 

best holiday gifts 2021 hm bathrobe

Fleece bathrobe, also in men's version in black, from $34.99

SHOP GIFTS UNDER $50 AT H&M 

 

gifts under nordstrom rack diffuser

NEST Japanese Black Currant Reed Diffuser, was $50 now $29.97

SHOP GIFTS UNDER $50 AT NORDSTROM RACK 

