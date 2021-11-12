Goop Christmas gift guide 2021: Gwyneth Paltrow's best holiday gifts - with some under $25

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Gwyneth Paltrow’s 2021 GOOP gift guide is filled with dream presents for the holidays, from the OTT (yes, we REALLY want that $11,000 Chanel sled) to the NSFW (ahem…), and we definitely had fun picking our faves.

RELATED: This Gwyneth Paltrow-approved pan replaces 8 of your cooking tools - and it's 30% off

Whether you’re thinking of stocking fillers for under $25 or a lavish gift for the friend who has it all, we’re pretty sure you’ll find something in our edit of this year’s best Goop gifts that are perfect for your wish list.

MORE GIFT IDEAS: These are 10 of the most popular deals in the Nordstrom Early Black Friday sale

Best Goop personalized gift

Sarah Chloe x goop Initial Charm On Chain, $96, Goop

Looking for a personalized gift? This Gwyneth-approved 14k gold plated initial necklace has your choice of a single letter charm. And ngl, we also are loving the double-initial signet ring, too - like all Sarah Chloe creations, it's also designed and handmade in New York City.

Best Goop gift for $25 and under

Lexmond & Lexmond Moon Intentions Notebook $25, Goop

An inspirational notebook to close out 2021 - and start 2022 - on a positive note, and with a pretty blue hardcover and gold-leaf painted edges, it’s gorgeous, too! Perfect for both those just getting started with journaling and well-seasoned Bridget Jones types, too.

Best Goop gift for beauty lovers

GOOPGENES Clean Nourishing Lip Balm Trio, $42, Goop

SHOP NOW

A lush, nourishing trio of lip balms made from coconut, argan, castor seed, jojoba, and sunflower oil, plus pomegranate extract and shea butter. “My lips get really dry in the winter especially, and all three balms soothe and moisturize like nothing else,” says Gwyneth.

Best Goop gift for the at-home chef

Occo World Traveler Set, $64, Goop

For the adventurous foodie or globe-trotting wanderer (or both) is this spice set that will take you around the world in 16 aromatic spices, from Sri Lankan Cinnamon and Cambodian Kampot Pepper, to Egyptian dill weed and French Tarragon.

Best Goop gift for parents

Little Big Playroom Ball Pit, $258, Goop

Yes, Goop has gifts for kids - and playtime has never been so stylish! This lovely marble-look memory foam ball pit will fit in any room of your home. The toy, filled with 200 polyurethane-free balls, is designed for kids from 6 months to 5+ years, and comes with a washable cover.

Best Goop gift for a plant mom or dad

Ilex Studio Avocado Vase, $48, Goop

Okay, we can finally stop doing the toothpick trick to grow an avocado from a pit, and class it up with this extremely chic avocado vase. You just place your discarded pit in the cradle of the water-filled vase and wait for your baby avocado tree to grow.

Best sexy Goop gift

Neom Perfect Night’s Sleep Intensive Skin Treatment Candle, $46, Goop

Filed under Goop’s 'The Lover's Gift Guide' is this candle that melts into hot massage oil, rich with almond, baobab and jojoba oils and scented with relaxing English lavender, jasmine and basil.

Best Goop gift for guys

U-Turn Audio Orbit Special Turntable with Built-In Preamp, $569, Goop

Looking for a Goop gift for him? If he collects vinyl he’ll appreciate this turntable to play his cherished records. Old school meets eco hi-tech in this stylish record player, which has a clear acrylic turntable and is made from sustainably sourced walnut.

Best Goop gift for a bit of sparkle

G Label Emily Yellow Gold and Pavé Split Earrings, $895, Goop

Doesn’t Gwyneth look stunning in these? Described as “low-key for daily wear, elegant for special occasions”, these 14k yellow gold and white pavé diamond earrings would be a forever-fashionable addition to any wardrobe.

Best Goop gift fitness fans will love

Weighted Wrist Bangles, $49, Goop

The Goop gift guide proves that pretty every aspect of your daily life can be super stylish with the right touch. Like these cute cantaloupe-colored one-pound wrist bangles for everyday workouts whether you’re at home or on the go.

Best Goop gift for the person who has everything

Versailles: From Louis XIV to Jeff Koons (Special Edition), $4,900, Goop

There are only 100 copies of this handcrafted ultimate coffee table book, which comes nestled in a velvet clamshell case like the jewel it is. Sure, the tome recounts the story of the famed Château de Versailles - but it also comes with a curator-led private tour of the actual palace outside Paris, including rooms not open to the public, for you and a plus one. Très chic!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.