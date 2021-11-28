Tracee Ellis Ross' legs go on for miles in PVC outfit we weren't expecting Is there any look she can't pull off?

Tracee Ellis Ross has wowed us in the style-stakes once more and this time in the most fabulous pink PVC coat.

The daughter of Diana Ross gave fans another sneak peek at her photoshoot with Elle Mexico and it's as if her legs are endless.

Tracee, 49, was photographed striking an impressive pose in a pair of stilettos. She wore a Kwaidan Editions trench coat and was standing on one leg with the other pointing straight out in front of her.

While we couldn't see what she wore beneath the coat, her legs were clad in black pantyhose and, as always, she looked amazing.

The look is just one of several Tracee has shared with her Instagram followers. She previously posted some behind-the-scenes footage of her in her lingerie too!

Tracee wowed in a black bra and patterned pantyhose. She teamed the bold look with an oversized, faux fur coat and the combo was perfect.

Another day, another incredible look

"SHE SNUGGLY // @elle_mexico," she captioned the post and credited Victoria's Secret for the bra, Christian Louboutin for the heels and Tiffany & Co. for the jewelry.

The Black-ish actress isn't just known for her fabulous fashion statements, she's also got the best sense of humor.

Recently, she put it on display with a fun bikini video which had been taped in the swimming pool at her Los Angeles home.

Tracee made her fans laugh with her silly bikini video

She had her social media followers in stitches when she attempted to record a clip of herself jumping through a floatation device.

Tracee wore a string bikini and oversized hoop earrings as she leaped out of the water in a rather ungainly manner.

She splashed water everywhere and emerged laughing as she wiped her face and remarked: "A little too much energy?"

The star captioned the clip: "Starting the week like," and her fans couldn't stop laughing.

