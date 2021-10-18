Exclusive: Lisa Snowdon on respecting her body at 49 and her new fashion collab

The gorgeous Lisa Snowdon is looking as fresh and as gorgeous as ever right now! The 49-year-old is known for her fashion advice, often presenting style segments on This Morning alongside Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield.

So it comes as no surprise that the model has teamed up with online brand Kaleidoscope as the face of their AW21 new season collection.

Lisa’s autumn wardrobe must-haves are available in sizes 10 – 24 and prices starting from just £39. HELLO! spoke with the brunette beauty, who gave us the goss on all things chic.

Lisa is the face of Kaleidoscope AW21

The TV star is loving winter style and it's reflected in the range. "There’s some great knitwear. Perfect to add with your faux leggings - there’s some great leggings in the mix. There are some lovely dresses with some great prints. I love the little tuxedo dress, I thought that was cool for red carpets, parties, and Christmas. It’s got that great tailoring feel, it’s not too short but it’s uber chic so you can wear it with tights, you can funk it up or make it elegant."

Tuxedo Dress, £79, Kaleidoscope

Lisa will be 50 in January, and her attitude towards body confidence has changed over time. "I’ve got a lot more respect for my body. And a lot more acceptance, I don’t pick holes in myself anymore, which I know is something we’re all guilty of. You know in our 20s and 30s, and you look back and think, 'What was I worried about!?' So yeah, as I’ve gotten older it has become more about acceptance, not worrying too much about the silly little things."

Lisa's new range has a boho vibe and we love it

And when it comes to her style icons, the former partner of George Clooney has a fair list! "French women. I think they just dress so effortlessly chic, so understated and casual, but there’s always an element of cool and style. Somebody like Isabel Marant, who I love, I love the prints and the slouchy-ness but then there’s a bit of tailoring, it’s just a whole mishmash of cool."

She added: "Then there’s people like Cate Blanchett and Julianne Moore and these older women who are just very natural looking as well and who always just look impeccable. I Love Sienna Miller, I mean Kate Moss is always amazing. You know those sorts of girls who just look like they got ready in five minutes and look amazing! I love women who have fun with fashion."

