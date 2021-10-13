Savannah Guthrie's fans can't stop talking about her incredible boots

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Savannah Guthrie often leaves fans stunned with her incredible ensembles on Today, and the presenter has done it once again with her latest look.

The mother-of-two uploaded a black-and-white shot of herself leaving the studio and laughing as she was caught on camera. Captioning the photo, she thanked the person who took the candid picture, writing: "Thanks for the snap @photonate." The star had wowed in a stunning, flowing dress that she had paired with an incredible pair of white boots – and as it turns out, fans were obsessed with them.

One said: "I thought I was too old to wear white boots!! But they look great on you," and another added: "Just go ahead and leave those boots outside your office for me, k? Thanks."

A third complimented: "Loved your outfit today! Looking gorgeous in your new boots," while a fourth simply stated: "Those shoes."

Sadly the Today host didn't drop any of her outfit details, but we have found a pair from Free People that are almost identical.

Fans were in love with the star's style

The new frontier western boots are selling out fast and currently only available in a size six. And if white isn't your color, then you're in luck as they're also available in carbon, brown, wine patent, blue and beige.

The boots can be brought for just $148.

New Frontier Western Boot, $148, Zappos

Although Savannah usually impresses with her looks, last month she got her fans talking as the 49-year-old changed up her hairstyle.

The star dazzled her social media followers after dying her highlighted tresses pink. In an Instagram post which sparked a mass fan reaction, she showed off her bold new look.

The image showed Savannah smiling for the camera with her newly dyed hair worn loose beneath a fashionable black hat.

She captioned the post: "Ready for the weekend!! Pink hair dreams supplied by @kellymarieoneill. Can the anchor of TODAY have pink hair? Asking for a friend @libbyleist @tmazzarelli @petebreen."

Although many of her fans fell in love with the look, some worried that she might be fired from the show for the bold look. But those fans no longer have to worry, as Savannah has gone back to her usual style.

