Reese Witherspoon showcases her incredibly toned legs - and sparks a major reaction!

Reese Witherspoon just doesn't age! The 45-year-old has taken to Instagram with a brand new snapshot - and fans have gone wild for the glam photo.

Mom-of-three Reese posted an image from her recent shoot with InStyle in which she showcased her petite frame in a plunging black playsuit that highlighted her toned legs. "Now I'm gonna need a zebra chair to go with my zebra couch *sigh *," she joked in the caption.

WATCH: Reese Witherspoon's children make surprise appearance in fun video

And it didn't take long for her fans - and famous friends - to react. "Oooooohhh la LA!" wrote Gwyneth Paltrow while Isla Fisher shared a series of flame emojis. "I am very attracted to you!" added Reese's Big Little Lies co-star Zoe Kravitz.

It comes after Reese spoke to the publication about her experience of motherhood - and in particular her close bond with lookalike daughter Ava. The star admitted that she loves "being mistaken" for her 22-year-old because it makes her "feel so young".

Reese looks incredible in her latest photo

"I'm so proud of her," the Oscar winner continued. "She really rolls with it. I'm sure it's not easy looking exactly like your mother!"

Reese then revealed which A-list star Ava frequently turns to for advice about having a famous lookalike mom. "We talk to Zoe Kravitz a lot," she shared.

The star has an incredible bond with lookalike daughter Ava

"Because she and her mother [Lisa Bonet] look exactly alike, so whenever Ava is frustrated, I go, 'Call Zoe, text Zoe, she knows what to talk about.' I mean, that's another mother-daughter combo that's like identical twins."

Reese - who is also a mom to Deacon, 18, and nine-year-old Tennessee - also spoke about raising her children in the spotlight. "It's an odd situation because I didn't grow up famous," she said. "So she's living an experience that I did not have, and so are my sons.

Reese with her three children and husband Jim Toth

"We are lucky enough to have friends who grew up in Hollywood and can help give them advice on how to navigate. Ava is so down-to-earth. She wants to do great things in the world."

