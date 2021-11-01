Alex Scott looks like royalty in elegant thigh-split gown The Football Focus star looked sensational at the Pride of Britain Awards

How incredible did Alex Scott look at the Pride of Britain Awards on Saturday night? In case you missed it, the Football Focus star looked sensational as she walked the red carpet in a glamorous diamond-encrusted ballgown.

The One Show presenter took to Instagram to share details of her all-black ensemble, which featured an elegant off-the-shoulder neckline, embellished bust and a daring thigh split. Complimenting her gym-honed figure, the beautiful number from Dalore Couture fit Alex like a glove, cinching in at the waist with a crystal-encrusted belt.

Posing for a series of photos shared to her social media account, Alex penned: "A very special evening required a very special dress.

"I can’t thank you enough @dalore_london for creating this beautiful design for me and allowing me to be the 1st to wear one of your creations…" wrote the star.

In the photos which showed Alex looking extremely glamorous behind-the-scenes at the London Grosvenor hotel, the star admitted she "felt like a princess", at the star-studded event.

No red carpet look is complete without a dramatic hairstyle, of which Alex rocked her raven hair in a sleek ponytail that fell past her waistline. The former Strictly star brought the glamour with a seriously luxe makeup look, sporting a statement smokey eye, large false lashes and glowy contour.

Fans were left stunned at her jaw-dropping look, rushing to the comments to compliment the star on her elegant ensemble. "WOW what a stunning outfit," wrote one fan, whilst another penned: "Now THAT'S a frock! You look absolutely beautiful."

Likening Alex to royalty, a third fan commented: "You certainly do look like a Princess. Stunning."

It's not the first time this week the presenter has caused a stir in a glitzy number. Earlier last week, Alex proved her fashion icon status as she presented coverage of the UEFA Women's Euros draw in the most gorgeous diamond-encrusted gown.

Fans couldn't believe their eyes when Alex shared the show-stopping pictures as many took to the comments to enthuse about how "beautiful" she looked.

"You were on fire yesterday Alex," complimented another, alongside several heart and flame emojis, while a third added: "Absolutely breathtaking."

