Did you spot Princess Beatrice's stunning floral dress she wore at the weekend to the Grand Prix in Bahrain? The royal joined her sister, Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank as they watched the famous race and looked so chic.

The mother-of-one chose a super feminine style by one of her favourite designers, Zimmermann. The pretty frock was embossed with a pink floral rose pattern and was made in a cotton and silk-blend jacquard material. We love how it also boasted romantic puffed sleeves, a tiered A-line silhouette and cinched in at the waist with a braided belt. The style costs £820, and all sizes are currently in stock should you wish to treat yourself.

If this is a little out of your price range, we've also found a great high street alternative, so keep scrolling to get that princess style for less.

Zimmermann is a very special brand to the royal - after all, she wore a dazzling number by the label in her engagement photographs, back in 2019.

Beatrice looked incredible in her Zimmermann dress

The eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York looked incredible in a series of pictures that appeared on her sister Eugenie's Instagram account at the time, to celebrate the big news.

Beatrice's dress:

Zimmermann Rosa belted floral-print cotton shirt dress, £820, Net-A-Porter

Get the look!

Kenddle Frill Detail Maxi Dress, £295, Ted Baker

In the snap, the redhead cuddled up to her then fiancé, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, wearing the perfect floral dress that didn't distract from her sparkly engagement ring which was designed by Edoardo in collaboration with the British jewellery designer Shaun Leane.

The stunning 'Allia' dress by Zimmermann Beatrice wore, also had a rose print design and long voluminous sleeves with gathered cuffs - it just screamed romance. Priced at £595, it's an investment purchase that the royal will treasure forever.

