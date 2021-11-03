Secret behind Princess Beatrice's glowing skin and hair growth revealed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Beatrice gave birth to her daughter Sienna last month and since the arrival of her baby, the wife of Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has been spotted out and about looking absolutely radiant, particularly her skin and her luscious hair.

READ: Kate Middleton's secret hair and beauty makeover revealed - have you noticed?

Lots of royal fans have been commenting that the daughter of Prince Andrew looks better than ever since giving birth and there are some medical reasons as to why.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Buckingham Palace Releases New Images Of Princess Beatrice's Wedding

We spoke to Dr Gabriella, Aesthetic doctor at SkinCision Clinic by Allen Rezai MD, who gave us the lowdown. "During pregnancy there is a change in the hormone level within a woman's body, particularly an increase in oestrogen, n oestrogen, progesterone, alongside a forty percent increase in blood volume and an increase in cell turnover," she said.

MORE: Princess Diana's favourite perfume is the perfect floral scent - and you can still buy it today

Dr Gabriella added: "The increase in blood flow and extra volume can make the skin appear brighter and glowing which we can see in photos of Beatrice recently.

Princess Beatrice is looking radiant right now

"Progesterone levels increase, which in turn can increase sebaceous gland activity which can create more oil for the scalp and skin, giving more glowing skin and shiny hair. This can also contribute to that glow particularly for those mothers who have previously suffered with dry skin or hair. A high turnover of cells of the skin leaves a more radiant appearance."

Why not try:

Elizabeth Arden Vitamin C Ceramide Capsules Radiance Renewal Serum, £45, Look Fantastic

All mums know that postpartum days can be very tough and new mothers often don't have time for self care as they are so busy taking care of their baby.

You may also like:

Dermatologist Solutions™ Nightly Refining Micro-Peel Concentrate, £42.50, Kiehl's

The skincare specialist explained: "Erratic sleeping patterns and deprivation of sleep can take its toll on your skin. Although getting enough sleep can be hard, it is important to do so; so where possible it is important to take naps when you can."

MORE: 10 best supplements that will actually help boost your health

She added: "When the pregnancy glow starts to fade, A good quality vitamin C serum will help with antioxidant protection to help maintain that glow and adding a hyaluronic acid to boost hydration within the skin, whilst if you are experiencing hormonal breakouts postpartum, the application of a peel maybe useful with some offering antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties."

READ: Exclusive: Meghan Markle's facialist reveals how to get her glowing skin in the winter

Dr Gabriella also stressed it's important to make time to eat properly with good nutrition and vitamin supplements if needed.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.