Princess Beatrice looks ultra chic in tweed jacket and knee-high boots

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Even on her days off, Princess Beatrice knows how to compose a chic outfit. The 33-year-old mother-of-one was spotted on a walk through London wearing an elegant all-black outfit. The royal went barefaced for her outing, sported a totally minimalist look in images obtained by the MailOnline.

READ: Princess Beatrice rocks Zara skirt - and the wildest statement jacket ever

The princess' outfit consisted of a tweed belted black jacket from royal brand favourite Maje with gold button detailing and suede knee-high black boots. Princess Beatrice, who left baby daughter Sienna at home with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, wore some black tights with the look and a snippet of a navy skirt peaked through her smart coat. She wore her silky auburn hair down loose and clutched her white-cased iPhone in her right hand.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice's stepson gets creative

The royal took to the streets alone for her walk and wrapped up warm for the occasion. She paired the look with some simple gold jewellery to match the gold buttons of her jacket, crafting a modest but timeless look.

Tweed Tie Waist Jacket, £268, Maje

Want to look royally regal like Princess Beatrice? Luckily, her Maje jacket is still available to buy online via Farfetch. Opt for a sleek all-black aesthetic like the royal or if you want to experiment with your look, pair the item with a collared white blouse and some eye-catching trousers to create an essential spring outfit.

Cropped Tweed Jacket, £59.99, Mango

On a budget? Not to worry – we've found the perfect dupe of the jacket from Mango just for you in a cropped silhouette and round neck collar. Match with a pair of black trousers and heels for a smart evening outfit.

DISCOVER: Princess Beatrice surprises in striking ruffled knit and biker boots

Princess Beatrice looked sensational in Sandro

Last week, the royal attended 'The Fendi Set' book launch event at the Royal Academy of Arts in London, wearing a heavenly Sandro dress that had a secret link to Princess Diana.

SEE: Royal Style Watch: From Kate Middleton's statement blazer to Princess Beatrice's 80s-inspired dress

The dress' pie crust collar was a prominent feature in Diana's wardrobe throughout the 80s and had made a resurgence over the years. Like Princess Beatrice, Prince Charles' former wife also had impeccable sartorial taste.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.