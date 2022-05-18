Memorial Day 2022: all the top sales & secret discount codes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial first weekend of summer and our favorite online stores know it! With tons of Memorial Day sales on everything from fashion and beauty to homegoods and everything in between, we are ready to get into summer mode!

SUMMER BEAUTY DISCOUNTS: Jennifer Aniston's favorite sunglasses are 44% off at Amazon — hurry!

Since many stores release sales at different times, we've created this exclusive guide to help you take advantage of all the special sales and deals as they come available. From Nordstrom to Sephora to Walmart, you can find all the best deals and discount codes here as soon as they're released. We're keeping it updated for you.

When is Memorial Day 2022?

Memorial Day, originally created to honor veterans who've lost their lives while serving in the military, is a federal holiday observed annually on the last Monday of May. In 2022 Memorial Day falls on Monday, May 30.

The holiday weekend, which takes place during graduation season, has become known as the kickoff of all things summer with BBQs, outdoor activities and of course, the Memorial Day sales.

What stores have Memorial Day sales?

Which stores don't have Memorial Day Sales? With many spring sales already underway, retailers cut prices even more for the day, one of the biggest sale days of the year. In addition to an A to Z of fashion brand sales from Anthropologie to Zappos, some of our favorites to shop are:

Macy's

Walmart

Nordstrom

Sephora

H&M

Bed Bath & Beyond

and more.

Now that you've got the basics, get ready to shop!

MACY'S

Every year, Macy's offers one of the biggest Memorial Day Weekend sales and it starts well before Memorial Day! Save 20% to 60% off exclusive quality furniture for your living room, bedroom, or patio. With big savings on major homegoods like sofas, dining sets, and mattresses, you can give your home a complete overhaul on a budget. The sale is updated daily through May 30, so make sure to check back frequently for new deals.

NORDSTROM

Nordstrom doubles down on Memorial Day sales with its highly-anticipated HALF-YEARLY SALE, which runs from May 27 through June 5. It's too early to know what will be included, but last year you could find up to 50% off on women's style, menswear and kids' fashion, plus fabulous home buys and designer deals. You could get up to 80% off clearance items, too.

SHOP NORDSTROM SALE

NORDSTROM RACK

Save even more on Nordstrom Rack's already discounted fashion and beauty items? Yes, please!

WALMART

As you might expect from America's largest retailer, Memorial Day Weekend is a massive sales holiday in Walmart stores and on Walmart.com. The retail giant tends to wait to the last minute to release specials but last year you could find markdowns in every category. From hundreds off robot vacuums and televisions to big savings on furniture, laptops, and more, Memorial Day is a great time to shop at Walmart.com.

AMAZON

Like Walmart.com, Amazon offers Memorial Day savings across all categories. Expect the sales to go live May 27 and browse for practically anything you want or need. You'll find savings on beauty, home and kitchen, outdoor furniture, electronics, and much more.

WAYFAIR

Wayfair is a great destination for all of your home upgrades this summer. The furniture retailer always has daily deals available across categories but Memorial Day offers special, limited-time savings. You'll find bedroom furniture from $99, 70% off bedding, 40% off outdoor upgrades and more.

BED BATH AND BEYOND

Bed Bath and Beyond hasn't released details of its Memorial Day Sale but last year, the three-day sale offered deals of up to 40% off across categories.

BLOOMINGDALE'S

Bloomingdale's often has one of the best Memorial Day Weekend sales. Last year, the department store offered an extra 50% off select clearance items, plus up to 40% off on women's loungewear, 25% off men's polo shirts and up to 50% off Bloomingdale's own fine jewelry.

SEPHORA

Last year, Sephora offered up to 50% off some of the beauty retailer's most popular brands. Details aren't out yet about the 2022 sale but you can still find great items on sale.

ASOS

ASOS hasn't released Memorial Day sale details yet but last year, the fashion retailer offered a series of discount codes to save more when you spent more. Before the weekend, however, you can still save up to 30% off select styles.

H&M

Last year, H&M ran a two-day Memorial Day Weekend sale with up to 20% off womenswear as well as menswear, baby and kids fashion and home.

SHOP H&M SALE

OLD NAVY

Last year, Old Navy offered a sitewide sale with up to 50% off with deals as low as $5 on fashion for all.

J CREW

J Crew has yet to announce sales but last year, you could get an extra 40% off existing sale styles and 25% off sitewide at jcrew.com. (As long as you used code WEEKEND.) We'll be sure to update with any discount codes as they come available!

DSW

Last year, DSW offered up to 50% off sandals on top of its regular footwear discounts. This year? Time will tell!

SKINSTORE

Skinstore is all about Summer Prep and Styling! They're offering up to 50% off best-selling brands like Decorté, SkinMedica, BIOEFFECT, and more. Plus, if you join their Memorial Day mailing list, you'll get an extra 20% off your next order with code SS20. Finally, you'll also receive an 11-Piece Beauty Bag when you spend $150 or more.

EVERLANE

Everlane offered up to 30% off many top brands last year and always has a high-quality sale section.

NIKE

The iconic athletic brand offered up to 40% off great looks and shoes last year.

ANTHROPOLOGIE

Anthropologie offered an extra 40% off sale items last Memorial Day Weekend, as well as 30% off select outdoor dining, games and room decor; and 20% off full priced in-stock furniture and home decor.

LOFT

Last year, the code CUTE got you an extra 40% off. Will the code be different this year?

NINE WEST

We don't know about you but we're ready to kick off our work-from-home slippers and step into some seriously stylish footwear. Nine West has great looks from boots to sandals in the clearance sale starting at $35.

BACKCOUNTRY

Get all of your summer outdoor needs at Backcountry, where you'll get up to 50% off gear and apparel by brands like The North Face, Black Diamond and Outdoor Research until May 31.

OVERSTOCK.COM

Overstock.com has one of the BIGGEST sales of the season, running May 13 to May 30 with big savings on thousands of items across every category - plus free shipping! If you're looking to upgrade your home decor check out extra 15% off furniture, bedding and bath, garden and patio, and more. You could find savings of up to 70% off.

SHOP OVERSTOCK SALE

eBay

eBay has a massive range of goodies on sale for Memorial Day Weekend. From electronics and outdoor decor to clothing and fashion accessories, you'll find savings of up to 50% off all over the site.

ZAPPOS

Zappos has every shoe style you can imagine on sale including great deals on sneakers from Adidas, Asics, Nike and New Balance.

GAP

Last year, GAP offers 50% off select tanks, tees, and dresses as well as 40% off nearly everything else sitewide with code SUNSHINE. Will they offer similar savings this year? Stay tuned to find out!

SAKS

Saks is offering big Memorial Day savings across every category, but we admit we're mostly checking out those designer deals!

DERMSTORE

Last year, you could get 10% to 20% off sitewide at Dermstore for more than a week. This year, Dermstore will hopefully release another extended sale!

ATHLETA

Throughout May, new Athleta customers can save 20% off orders of $150 or more with code MAYATHLETA. Closer to Memorial Day, you may be able to find trendy activewear at up to 60% off: sports bras and leggings, swimwear, must-have workout accessories and more.

ELLA PARADIS

Heat up your Memorial Day weekend - Ella Paradis is offering up to 70% off everything from couples toys to sexy gift bundles with code SELF through May 30. There's also a 15% off deal on Dame Products.

HELLOFRESH

Make meal-time easy! Through the end of May, HelloFresh is offering 16 free meals with free shipping when you use code HFMDW2022.

OUR PLACE

Get a set of four Our Place handmade mugs with the purchase of the Instagram-famous Always Pan, which replaces no fewer than 8 kitchen tools and is loved by stars like Gwyneth Paltrow.

JC PENNEY

JC Penney has a host of limited-time deals from now through Memorial Day. Get up to 50% off sitewide + an extra 15% off with code AWESOME. Save an extra 40% off women's and men's flash deals with code 4STYLE8. Plus, get free shipping for all orders over $75.

BROOKLINEN

On the search for the ultimate in dreamy bedding? Brooklinen is offered 15% off sitewide (excluding Spaces items) last year and hopefully will do so again this year.

PAPER PROJECT

Paper Project specializes in gorgeous, comfortable and environmentally friendly clothes created with fabrics made with paper yarn.

MODAOPERANDI

If you're looking for luxury deals, you'll find top designers at up to 80% off on sale at ModaOperandi. Check out their specially-curated Memorial Day collection for inspiration.

