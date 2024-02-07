Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Best early Presidents Day sales 2024: Macy's, Best Buy & MORE up to 50% off
10 early Presidents Day sales you really should shop today (but only if you want up to 50% off)

I shop for a living and this is the ultimate guide to the best President's Day sales - furniture, fashion, mattresses, TVs,  beauty and more  - that you don't want to miss

presidents day sale february 2024
Karen Silas
Karen SilasSenior Lifestyle Editor
Just when you thought shopping the winter sales couldn't get better, it's time for the Presidents Day 2024 sales! This year there are some major early discounts that you should take advantage of. 

While you can always check out my latest edits on the best clearance sale buys at Nordstrom, Saks, and Macy’s, I’ve also rounded up the best early Presidents' Day sales - not just fashion and beauty, but furniture, mattresses, TVs and more - listing the best deals and discount codes to make your shopping experience just a bit easier. So keep scrolling!

When is Presidents Day 2023?

Presidents Day originated as a celebration of George Washington’s February 22 birthday, but it’s now a federal holiday that takes place annually on the third Monday of February. In 2024, President’s Day falls on February 19, with early Presidents Day sales going live early in the month. The major Presidents Day weekend sales will start closer to the Friday before the holiday - on February 16. 

Next year, Presidents Day will be on February 17.

What stores have Presidents Day sales?

Retailers hoping to clear out their past and current season inventory make the most of the Presidents Day sales, taking winter sales to the next level.

That means you will be able to find fabulous deals on just about anything. While winter sales often have us thinking about fashion, Presidents Day is also time to grab major deals on everything for the home, too.

So we’re not just focusing on fashion-heavy department stores like Macy's, Kohl’s and Nordstrom, but also major electronics and home deals at the likes of Best Buy, Lowe’s and Home Depot – perfect timing for your spring home organization and refresh.

How I chose the best President's Day sales to shop

  • Popularity: I analyzed HELLO! Shoppers’ past favorites, and made sure to include the retailers and products that you’ve shown that you consistently love and want to shop.
  • Discount: I want to make sure that whatever you buy is at the very best price, so I’ve looked for Presidents Day discounts of at least 20% - although I have to say the most tempting to me are when prices are slashed from 50% and above.
  • Trusted brands and retailers: A great bargain isn’t a great deal unless you can trust the quality and safe shipping of the product you’ve bought, even at a discounted price. So I’ve only considered go-to favorites with a proven track record.

  1. 1/10

    BARBOUR Coltsfoot Twill Jacket

    nordstrom rack barbour jacket sale.

    Nordstrom Rack Presidents Day sale deal: 58% OFF

    The details

    • Material: 100% cotton twill
    • Long sleeved with four pockets
    • Care: Machine wash, dry flat

    Quintessential British countrywear brand Barbour - yes, the one that's a favorite of Princess Kate - is among the finds on sale at Nordstrom Rack right now, with this look discounted by 58%. 

    One of my fave spots for bargain hunting, The Rack also has discounts on royal-approved Stuart Weitzman wedges, foldable Longchamp totes and Sweaty Betty activewear.

  2. 2/10

    SEALY Posturepedic Spring Bloom 12" Medium Mattress - Queen

    macys sale sealy mattress

    Macy's Presidents Day sale deal: 56% OFF

    The details

    • Size: Queen
    • Mattress type: Innerspring
    • Warranty: 10-year non-prorated
    • Firmess: Cushion Firm

    Macy’s is having a massive sale, including furniture, and you can grab this Sealy queen size mattress, with the brand’s signature targeted back and core support, for an impressive 56% off, saving you over $570.

  3. 3/10

    ePro Select Cordless Vacuum with Removable Battery

    Sam’s Club sale vacuum

    Sam's Club Presidents Day sale deal: SAVE $170

    The details

    • Save $170
    • Rechargeable battery with run time up to 60 minutes
    • Extra large dust bin and HEPA filtration - apt for hardwood and all sealed surfaces, and homes with pets
    • 6 bonus attachments included
    • Available in four colors

    When shopping the sale at Sam's Club, keep in mind that members have access to free shipping plus exclusive deals and discounts, so you'll want to look into signing up if you aren't a member already.

  4. 4/10

    H&M Sleeveless V-neck Dress

    HM sale floral dress

    H&M Presidents Day sale deal: 40% OFF

    • Sizes: XXS-XXL
    • Colors: Light purple/floral; Black
    • Midi length, regular fit V-neck
    • Material: Lenzing Ecovero Viscose 80%, Polyamide 20%

    H&M's an already pretty affordable style option, so when there's a sale on I really can't resist! My pick is this pretty ruffled floral dress that will be perfect with sandals this summer - and it even comes in black, too, a great hot weather LBD.

  5. 5/10

    SHARK SmoothStyle Heated Comb & Blow Dryer Brush

    nordstrom sale shark hot brush

    Nordstrom Presidents Day sale deal: 20% OFF

    The details

    • Designed for all hair types
    • Two modes: Wet Hair Mode for wet-to-dry styling; Dry Hair Mode for straightening and smoothing 
    • 3 preset air temperature settings; 1 preset heated smoothing comb setting
    • Ceramic-coated plates 
    • Cool-touch tip

    Nordstrom’s beauty sale is perfect for your pre-spring glow up - the top-rated Shark SmoothStyle is all you’ll need for a perfect blow out. Just use the blow dryer brush function to dry your hair, and then switch to the heated comb function to smooth those tresses for a sleek new look. So easy!

  6. 6/10

    Sonoma Goods For Life 400 Thread Count Ultimate Sheet Set

    kohls sale sheet set.

    Kohl’s Presidents Day sale deal: 50% OFF

    The details

    • Includes: Flat sheet, fitted sheet, 2 pillowcases (Twin includes 1 pillowcase)
    • Sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King 
    • The details: 7 colors and patterns (check for availability per size)
    • Sale price range: $39.99 (Twin) - $59.99 (King)

    The easiest way to revamp your bedroom is with a new set of sheets, and with Kohl's major discounts, you'll be able to stock up.

  7. 7/10

    Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link Purifier Heater Fan HP02

    dyson air purifier amazon sale

    Amazon Presidents Day sale deal: SAVE $230

    The details

    •  3-in-1 purifier, fan and heater
    • HEPA filter for 360° filtration system captures 99.97% pollutants, including wildfire smoke
    • Real-time pollution reports on MyDyson app
    •  Oscillates up to 70°
    • Remote control included
    • Size: 4.4"D x 6.1"W x 24.9"H

    Amazon's Presidents Day sale has up to 60% off on so many must-haves across the site. Since Dyson is always so popular with HELLO! shoppers, I'm highlighting the opportunity to save 37% on a multi-tasking Dyson air purifier - it heats and cools, too - the perfect home buy for spring.

  8. 8/10

    Costa Farms Fiddle Leaf Fig House Plant in 10-in Pot

    lowes home and garden sale plant.

    Lowe’s Presidents Day sale deal: 50% OFF

    The details

    • Height at shipping is approximately 36 to 48-inches tall
    • Care: Indirect sunlight, water once a week
    • Ships in a 10-inch diameter grower pot

    Save up to 50% off at Lowe’s even before the President’s Day sales start! Shopping for plants can get expensive, and at Lowe’s you’ll find some great deals, like this beautiful Fiddle Leaf Fig House Plant which will add vibrance and style to your home instantly - it’s a Lowe’s bestseller.

  9. 9/10

    Samsung - 98” Class Q80C QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV

    best buy sale samsung tv.

    Best Buy Presidents Day sale deal: SAVE $3,000

    The details

    • Display Type: LED
    • Resolution: 4K (2160p)
    • Screen Size Class: 98 inches
    • Number of HDMI Inputs (Total): 4
    • Model Year: 2023

    In the run-up to President’s Day weekend, Best Buy has some amazing deals on everything from laptops to appliances - and huge savings on Samsung TVs, like this one that’s a whopping $3,000 off!

  10. 10/10

    Home Decorators Collection Avondale 5-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Deep Seating Set

    home depot sale outdoor furniture

    Home Depot Presidents Day sale deal: SAVE $1079.55

    The details

    • 5-piece outdoor set: Coffee table PLUS swivel seating for 4 people
    • Material: Wicker exterior weave and aluminum and steel frames; cushions feature fade-proof and stain-resistant CushionGuard Plus fabric 
    • Some assembly required before use
    • 5-year limited warranty
    • Also available in 3-piece set

    One of the best things about the Presidents Day furniture sales is that the deals drop just in time for spring yard revamps, so it’s a great time to buy everything you need for the outdoors. This best-selling outdoor furniture set is just one of the up-to-50% off deals at Home Depot.

