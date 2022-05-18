Holly Willoughby is picture perfect in flirty floral mini dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby turned on the charm this week by wearing a floral mini dress that looks as if it had been plucked from the pages of a fairytale. The This Morning host was a vision in the new dress – we reckon will be the hottest buy for summer.

READ: Holly Willoughby's pink £29.99 Zara shorts are going to sell out quickly

Holly, 41, sported the flirty yet feminine number from Reiss, which boasted a gorgeous blue and cream floral print, floaty flutter sleeves, a keyhole cut-out at the neckline, a black ribbon tie-waist and a flippy skater skirt finish.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby wows in cheerleading uniform

The star finessed the summery ensemble with a pair of black strappy heels from high street favourite Office and wore her platinum tresses down loose and parted slightly off-centre.

READ: Holly Willoughby's ultra-flattering dress is the perfect summer frock

The mother-of-three opted for a natural but radiant beauty concoction, featuring a flawless complexion, a touch of blush, some mascara and a delicate raspberry pink lip.

Holly was a vision in sweet floral print

She took to social media to share the sweetheart outfit, alongside the caption: "Morning Wednesday… joined by the boys from ‘The Boys’ today @chacecrawford and @karlurban See you on @thismorning at 10am… #hwstyle dress by @reiss shoes by @officeshoes," with a blue love heart emoji."

The star recently stunned in double denim

As per, fans were in awe at Holly's style and were quick to praise the star's fashion choice. "This is a gorgeous outfit," commented one fan, while another said: "Very sweet dress!" A third penned: "Holly you look stunning as always," and a fourth agreed, mentioning: "Omg you look stunning."

If you would love to get your hands on a dress just like Holly's, then we have the perfect lookalike for you. Sadly, Holly's actual dress is no longer available to buy online, but this number, also from Reiss, is equally as covetable.

Floral Print Flippy Dress, £188, Reiss

Crafted to a flippy silhouette and a fluid, feminine shape which is ideal for party season, this item can be paired with some wedge heels to command attention at your next summer event.

MORE: I tried Holly Willoughby's bargain beauty faves under £15 and here's what I thought

Holly recently wowed fans by wearing an M&S dress cut in a radiant blue tone which came complete with a beautiful floral print. When it comes to floral frocks, Holly's wardrobe reigns supreme.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.