AGT's Sofia Vergara leaves fans speechless as she poses in silk lingerie and sparkly heels The actress used to be a model

Sofia Vergara loves a good throwback post on Instagram, and this week was no different as she shared a photo of herself from her modeling days.

The photo, shared to her 26 million followers, shows the America's Got Talent judge posing against a black backdrop in silk green lingerie, sparkly silver heels and a matching bracelet.

The mother-of-one, who is sporting dark locks in the snap, looks as youthful as ever – something her fans also agreed on.

"Divine, like always," one wrote, whilst a second added: "My Goodness."

Sofia Vergara looked stunning in green lingerie

A third remarked: "Wowie!!!!! Damn Sexy Sofia!!!!"

Sofia is no stranger to posing in lingerie on swimwear and often delights followers with stunning photos of herself in barely-there garments.

The actress is also a co-founder of indie lingerie brand EBY, alongside Renata Black. According to their official website, Sofia and Renata "make comfortable, body-glorifying seamless underwear for dynamic women".

Sofia pictured alongside AGT judges Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell

"At EBY, we empower and enable women on the cusp of greatness while putting you in undies that wow," their statement reads.

EBY, which stands for Empowered by You, received $6 million in funding back in 2021.

Sofia has been immersed in the fashion and beauty world for many years. The actress launched Sofía Jeans by Sofía Vergara with walmart.com in 2019, and last year announced she was moving into the beauty space as well. "This has always been a part of my career," she told WWD in 2019. "I like being creative with the businesses that I join," adding that she chooses opportunities based on if it's "something that I really use, that I really like, that I'm really going to wear. It has to be real for me — if It's a shampoo, if it's a perfume or if it's an underwear."