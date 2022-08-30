Leigh-Anne Pinnock looks phenomenal in cut-out dress at Notting Hill Carnival The Little Mix star is quite the fashionista!

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has had an exciting past day, as she attended the Notting Hill Carnival, and on Tuesday she shared her stunning outfit with fans.

The Little Mix star looked absolutely sensational in the neon-green cut-out mini-dress that had a lacy section down the front and had been paired with a pair of lace tights and black trainers. The singer had styled her hair into braids and a ponytail and accessorised with a pair of gold hoop earrings and a shiny emerald ring that she was quick to show off.

She showed off her striking dress from all angles in a series of photos, that ended with a small clip of her grooving while on one of the many floats.

In a simple caption, Leigh-Anne wrote: "Carnival 22," and fans were quick to share their thoughts about her jaw-dropping outfit.

"Yass mama!!" enthused one alongside a string of flame emojis, while a second said: "Gorgeous girl."

A third posted: "Okay but can we just all appreciate her look," while a fourth commented: "You're glowing," and a fifth simply added: "Breathtaking."

Leigh-Anne stunned in the curve-hugging item

Many more of her followers were simply left speechless by the photos, and shared strings of flame and heart emojis.

Earlier this month, the mum-of-two enjoyed a getaway to Greece and as she basked in the sunshine, she stunned with an ethereal summer ensemble.

In the post, Leigh-Anne posed for a beach-side photograph sporting a striking sheer maxi slip dress.

The number featured a vertically striped print, a halter-neck frame, an earthy colour palette of grass green, tan, navy and sky blue, a backless silhouette and spaghetti strap detailing.

The star highlighted her dazzling ring

She completed her look with a pair of large silver hoop earrings that peaked out from under her cascading raven curls.

She captioned the glowing post: "Is it time to get back to reality already? Spent a month in Greece with my little family and it truly has my heart - blessed that I get to call it a home away from home..."

Fans and friends adored the candid photo and penned their positive thoughts below the image. "Stunninggggg," one said, while another added: "Oh my god come through goddess." A third commented: "Beautiful," and a fourth mentioned: "Loveee."

