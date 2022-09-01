Dua Lipa and lookalike sister Rina wow in quirky bikini photo Sisters doing it for themselves

Dua Lipa is making the best of the time she has left before she gets ready to head back on the road and continue her Future Nostalgia world tour.

She's been sharing a slew of photographs capturing her time back home with friends and family, and her latest might be one of her most eye-catching yet.

Along with a bunch of pictures chronicling fun nights out, a few of them included her trademark penchant for bikinis as she soaked up some summer sun.

Joining her in one of the pictures was her younger sister, emerging actress and model Rina Lipa, with both of them bringing a bit of quirk.

They showcased their remarkably similar good looks, mainly emphasized in their facial structures, while posing in the pool in string bikinis, with Dua wearing a pink and white number and Rina a teal one.

However, it was their way of posing that sparked a few chuckles in the comment section, as they wistfully closed their eyes and held on to each other's heads, leaning on support in a way that looked like they were giving the other a massage.

Dua and Rina went for a matching pool pose

The fun sisterly interplay trickled down into the comments as well, with Rina commenting on the compilation of photographs simply writing: "Angel girl."

One of her fans said: "​​YOU'RE SO BEAUTIFUL," with another adding: "Tell me this wasn't a hot gurllll summer," and a third simply saying: "Beautiful shot."

Dua's first arena tour started on 9 February in Miami, and after a packed North American leg, it proceeded to Europe and then switched back and forth between the two.

The last of her European shows took place in Budapest on 10 August, having come to a pause since then for Dua to rejuvenate and regroup.

The singer resumes her tour next week

The Don't Start Now hitmaker restarts her tour on 8 September in Brazil for a set of Latin American shows before concluding with a final run in Oceania, with the final concert slated for 16 November in Perth.

