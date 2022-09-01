Sofia Vergara leaves fans speechless with daring throwback picture

Sofia Vergara is no stranger to sharing a stunning bikini picture but her latest may be the most gorgeous yet.

The Modern Family actress took to social media to share a throwback image that saw her wearing a very skimpy string bikini, with colorful bead detailing on the cups and a cheeky tie-detail at her hips. Taken during a photoshoot in the Bahamas, Sofia wore her brunette hair loose and pushed over to one side of her face while she rocked a smokey eye and bronzed face.

WATCH: Sofia Vergara's rise to fame

She simply captioned the post: "tbt, Bahamas," and included palm tree emojis.

Fans were quick to share fire emojis and call the look "stunning", while one joked: "This is why I look forward to Thursdays."

Sofia has never been afraid to show off her curvy body, and the America's Got Talent judge, 50, knows how to serve a show-stopping look every single time she steps out.

Most recently the star showed up for the new round of live shows in one of her classic sultry looks, opting for a leopard-print Dolce & Gabbana dress, a brand which her fellow judge Heidi Klum has often favored on the show.

Fans loved the throwback look

"Ready for the live show! Two more contestants will go to the finals!!!" she captioned her photo.

This week's episode however marked a special one for the star, given that she was able to have her family in attendance with her.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Sofia shared a selfie alongside members of her family who sat in the audience for the show, including her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara.

The installment serves as the fourth in the run of live qualifiers that'll determine the contestants making their way to the finals, with one more to go before the grand finale on 13 September and the results the day after.