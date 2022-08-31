Dua Lipa dazzles with sequin swimsuit as she prepares to head back on tour Her best yet!

Dua Lipa is serving up one final glamorous look as the end of her luxurious oceanside vacation nears, and she is going out with a bang!

MORE: Dua Lipa turns heads in controversial sheer dress for special wedding day

The singer has seriously dazzled fans with her style choices over the duration of her getaway, donning plenty of string bikinis, funky printed pants, and dresses with all sorts of cuts and prints.

She has truly not been afraid of going all out nor of over the top outfits, though her latest might be the most jaw-dropping yet.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dua shows off sunkissed glow

MORE: Dua Lipa shares glimpse into summer days by the pool

Dua took to Instagram to express her sorrow over her vacation coming to an end, but at least she did so in style.

The pop star's latest photoshoot sees her posing up a storm in a stunning pool, donning an unexpected yet of course very glamorous sequin leotard.

A surprising choice for underwater photos, it features a strapless cut, and its embellishments create red, yellow, and orange flames starting at the bottom, with the top part being all solid bright blue.

The swimsuit is truly showstopping

Dua maintained all of the attention on her impressive suit by pairing it simply with hoops for earrings, though naturally, they are diamond pavéed.

MORE: Dua Lipa and bikini-clad girlfriends make temperatures rise during lavish yacht party

MORE: Dua Lipa's dazzling birthday cakes have to be seen to be believed

She captioned the sensational photos with: "Never leaving la isla bonita," and the last three words translate to, "The pretty island."

The star looked sensational yet again for a recent wedding

Fans raved just as much about these photos as they have with all of her other vacation posts, and wrote in the comments section: "You're the cutest human," and: "WHAT A BEAUTIFUL SUIT," as well as: "Dua you look amazing once again," plus another follower added: "Goddess."

The Levitating hitmaker has taken most of the month of August to step back from touring, her last concert having been on 10 August, but is set to return to the stage in no time, and will be performing in Sao Paulo, Brazil on 8 September.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.