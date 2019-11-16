Strictly fans have flocked to Twitter to talk about Tess Daly's dress on Strictly Come Dancing, with many fearing it might fall down – despite the strap being in exactly the right place. One Twitter user wrote: "I hope Tess isn't going to give us an accidental [slip-up] with that dress strap…" A second added: "I wonder if Tess's strap should be hanging down like that. I’d doubt it as it wouldn’t be a strap?" While a third added: "Tess, watch out with that strap!"

Tess wowed in an absolutely stunning bespoke gown by Susan Neville on Saturday night which she teamed with some sassy Sophia Webster heels and earrings by Rachel Jackson, according to her brilliant stylist, James Yardley. Blackpool is all about glitz and glamour, and it's safe to say that Tess certainly never disappoints with her fabulous looks! Claudia, too, looked incredible in a gold sequinned trouser suit.

Tess looked sensational on Saturday's Strictly

Just the night before Tess wowed in another beautiful number when she helped host Children in Need. The star took to the stage in a dazzling sequin-embellished jumpsuit by Michelle Mason, paired with a pair of slinky open-toed heels by Sophie Webster. The star accessorised with a pair of hoops from Hoop Station and a beautiful necklace from Lark and Berry. Needless to say, Tess looked every inch the starlet.

Claudia and Tess made a glamourous pair

On last week's Strictly, the doting mum-of-two wore a midnight blue, shimmery gown by Markus Lupfer for the results show, which also featured balloon sleeves and a black mesh panel at the bottom complete with polka dots.

The night before, on Saturday, it was a stunning gold Celine dress by Nadine Merabi that Tess opted for. Once again, she was an absolute vision, and the presenter almost gave the Strictly glitterball a run for its money.