Claudia Winkleman is queen of the Strictly ballroom in sparkly mini dress The Strictly Come Dancing presenter looked fabulous as always

Another Saturday, another episode of Strictly Come Dancing! Glamorous host Claudia Winkleman stole the spotlight alongside fellow presenter Tess Daly as the duo took to the ballroom on Week Six of the competition - and we're so obsessed with her look.

Bringing out the glamour for the show's Halloween-themed night, Claudia rocked a Self-Portait gown with black tights and heels as she welcomed judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton du Beke to their seats.

Letting the sparkling frock do all of the talking with minimal accessories, the 49-year-old looked sensational as her outfit dazzled under the glitterball.

How amazing is Claudia's look?

The raven-haired beauty wore her glossy dark locks in loose waves, rocking her signature smudged eyeliner makeup look. Is there anything she can't pull off?

Sharing a snap of her dress on Instagram, she captioned: "I love you @mrselfportrait - enormous thanks to @sineadmckeefry @debbiedannell @amyhair4."

She was met with a flurry of compliments from doting fans, who were evidently obsessed with her elegant ensemble.

Claudia always looks incredible to present the show

One person wrote: "Be still my beating heart!" Another fan added: "Omg in love with this look." Saturday's Halloween Special episode of Strictly Come Dancing will see the return of contestant Judi Love, who had to temporarily withdraw from the competition due to contracting COVID-19.

Judi isn't the only contestant to have missed out on the competition, as McFly star Tom Fletcher and his partner Amy Dowden also missed a week due to testing positive for the virus.

Former contestant Ugo Monye also missed a week of the competition after injuring his back, whilst Dianne Buswell's partner Robert Webb was forced to pull out completely after an existing heart condition was put under strain from endless hours of rehearsals.

