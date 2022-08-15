Stacey Dooley's statement dress and bold accessories will make you double take The Strictly Come Dancing star is a sustainable fashion queen

Stacey Dooley's sartorial elegance never fails to enchant her doting fans, who keep up with her latest outfits on Instagram.

The BBC star and former Strictly Come Dancing winner took to social media on Sunday dressed to the nines in another summer-ready ensemble. The red-haired beauty looked incredible in a flowing white dress, featuring a daring low neckline, delicate straps and key-hole detailing on the bodice.

Stacey teamed her tiered white frock with electric green trainers and coordinating sporty sunglasses, clutching a lime green satchel as she strutted along cobbled streets.

The broadcaster pinned her location to Amsterdam, where she is currently enjoying a mini city break. She simply captioned her post with two orange emojis as she walked alongside her friend Harriet Wilson, who also has glossy ginger tresses.

Stacey rocked the revealing summer dress with bold green accessories

Fans couldn't get enough of Stacey's fun and flirty frock, rushing to the comments section of her post to gush over her fashionable array. "Gorgeous! LOVE that dress!" wrote one fan, as another penned: "Oh you look fabulous!! Always smiling! You lighten the world wherever you go."

"You look amazing! A real beauty," a third fan sweetly shared.

Stacey has long been an advocate for sustainable fashion, having previously shared her love for the array of vintage stores and thrift shops in Brighton, where she lives with her boyfriend and Strictly co-star Kevin Clifton.

It's not the first time Stacey has dared to rock a statement outfit. Earlier this year, the Hungry For It presenter wowed in a barely-there mini-dress that showed off her bronzed glow.

The broadcaster posed on the stairs of her Amsterdam holiday apartment

Amping up the glamour, she paired the thrifty frock with a pair of daring orange heels as she posed in her living room. The mini-dress wasn't her only look, which she revealed came from a vintage store, as she also looked fabulous in a long black dress with matching chunky sunglasses.

Kevin was almost at a loss for words as he commented on the post, as the dancer simply said: "Stunner."

