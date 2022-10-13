9 of the biggest celebrity events on October 2022's social calendar Out on the town...

Some of the biggest personalities on film and television came together this month, and the pictures from this month's social scene look incredible! Actors, musicians and models posed up a storm as they hit the red carpet at the Attitude Awards and the National Television Awards.

But it doesn't stop there as the BFI London Film Festival has seen a flurry of stars while Frieze week kicked off to a great start. See which of our favourite celebrities have caught our attention here in the UK and across the globe.

Women Talking premiere at the BFI London Film Festival

Jessie Buckley and Claire Foy were among the sensational star-studded guest list at the Women Talking premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on 12 October - and wow!

The 2022 Attitude Awards

Heartstopper stars William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Joe Locke and Kit Connor posed for pictures at the Attitude Awards, held at The Roundhouse on 12 October.

OFF-WHITE and Church's launch party

Radio star Clara Amfo looked divine at the OFF-WHITE C/o Church's launch party, Imaginary Club, at St John's in London.

Bulgari High Jewellery Gala

Bridgerton beauty Charithra Chandran was among the VIPs at the Bulgari High Jewellery Gala at St Paul's Cathedral.

Richard Quinn x Clearpay exhibition

Tayce Szura-Radix posed for photos at the Richard Quinn x Clearpay: London Fashion Week In Bloom exhibition and drinks during London Fashion Week SS23.

The Good Nurse premiere

Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain came together at the UK premiere of The Good Nurse during the 66th BFI London Film Festival.

Gucci and The Lady Garden Foundation shopping event

Gucci and The Lady Garden Foundation joined forces for a shopping event at the fashion brand's Sloane Street boutique to raise significant funds for awareness and research in gynaecological cancers. The event was hosted and attended by Lady Garden co-founders Astrid Harbord, Jenny Halpern Prince, Josephine Daniel and Tamara Beckwith. At the event, Ronan Keating and his wife Storm enjoyed the delicious breakfast canapes and juices, as well as all the incredible craftsmanship that Gucci has to offer.

30th anniversary of Estée Lauder

Elizabeth Hurley celebrated the 30th anniversary of Estée Lauder Companies Breast Cancer Campaign at London Headquarters with the Breast Cancer Campaign's new UKI Ambassadors.

Emily premiere

Leading lady Emma Mackey was suited and booted at the UK premiere of Emily at the Everyman Borough Yards at the start of the month.

