Alex Jones turns heads in plunging sequin dress on the red carpet How stunning did the BBC star look?

On Sunday evening, the beautiful Alex Jones looked stunning at the annual BAFTA Cymru Awards in Cardiff, the Welsh version of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.

READ: Alex Jones puts her toned physique on display in stunning sleeveless jumpsuit

The 45-year-old looked so chic, rocking a super gorgeous frock by Sophie Couture. The design features a plunging bustier and metallic, see-through skirt. Wow!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Jones stuns The One Show viewers in chic leather skirt

She wore her hair in a lightly curled style and wore vampy eye makeup from Lancome as she took her place on the red carpet, delighting onlookers.

MORE: Alex Jones poses with husband Charlie Thomson in rare loved-up snap

Taking to Instagram ahead of the awards ceremony, she said: "Ready to host the @baftacymru awards. You can watch live on the Bafta YouTube channel from 7.15pm. So fantastic to be back in Cardiff with so many friends and colleagues! Pob lwc i bawb! Make up and hair @lizbeckettmua, Styling @tesswrightstylist, Dress @sophiecouture Earrings @zara, Rings @augustinejewels."

Alex looked stunning wearing her ballgown by Sophie Couture

Fans loved her latest look and showered the comments section with compliments. One wrote: "You look stunning! Love the dress." Another quipped: "Gorgeous lady, pure class."

Alex looked lovely on The One Show wearing a Aspiga jumpsuit

We last saw the mother-of-three on Friday's The One Show, wearing a beautiful cream jumpsuit by Aspiga, which featured the most striking frill trim. The corduroy jumpsuit featured a fitted bodice with a centered zip, and was finished with a delicate panel around the waist for the most flattering fit. The puffed shoulder sleeves add to the feminine silhouette, with wide-leg trousers and a pretty frill trim across the neck and sleeves.

MORE: Alex Jones is back on The One Show - in the coolest £19.99 jeans we've ever seen

Alex teamed her jumpsuit with a pair of cream boot heels, opting for delicate gold accessories and black nail polish. The Welsh star styled her hair in her signature loose waves, wearing a soft pink lip and a touch of blush which perfectly complemented her smokey eye. Stunning!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.