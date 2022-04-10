Reba McEntire makes fans reminisce with special beachside throwback

Reba McEntire's latest post is truly out of this world. The star took to Instagram to share a stunning throwback picture, and the setting is as heavenly as it gets.

The country singer looks relaxed as ever in the beachside photo, sporting a sheer white caftan, giving way to her toned legs and shoeless feet.

The whimsical image sees Reba swinging on a wooden swing which is seemingly hanging from the sky, flowing back and forth atop the bright blue ocean.

The If You See Him, If You See Her singer captioned the post with: "Just-a-swingin’ #tbt #throwbackthursday #whatifitsyou." The photo is part of a promotional photo from her hit 1997 album, What If It's You, which includes a song with the same name.

The music video and song portray her reminiscing about a past lover, and other pictures from the beach photoshoot include her in other bright white looks and laying on the sand.

Fans were quick to compliment the mother-of-one and reminisce about the album, writing in her comment section: "You're very beautiful. I love this pic of you. I love you Reba," and: "One of your best albums and in my top three," as well as: "You look so beautiful in the swing there, I love the ocean view."

The impressive photo

The country music legend is no stranger to leaving fans completely awestruck with her glamorous looks, or for the opposite, proven by a recent photo posing alongside her boyfriend Rex Linn wearing an outfit totally unlike herself.

She revealed there was a specific reason for the look, which featured a pair of denim overalls with a white leopard shirt, purple scarf and yellow baseball cap, the event being a "Hillbilly Chili Cook Off."

Reba and Rex in their surprising looks

The star acknowledged the unexpected look by sharing side by side photos, one of the sweet couple all glammed up for the Oscars, her in a fabulous green sequin gown, and following it was an image of the two in the much more casual, even mismatched, looks.

She captioned the post with: "Swipe right to see what a difference a week makes. From red carpets to red peppers, we have fun either way!!!"

