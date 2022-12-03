Carol Vorderman poses up a storm in fiery red gown for candid new post The star took to social media

Carol Vorderman is no stranger to a daring look and on Friday it was no different when the star shared a stunning photo in one of her gorgeous recycled Pride of Britain looks from earlier this year - but there was a twist.

TRENDING NOW: Prince William and Princess Kate join David Beckham for star-studded Earthshot Prize

Alongside the stunning image of the star, 61, posing up a storm on the red carpet in her fiery red Susanne Neville gown, was an inspiring message from the star captioning the snap.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carol Vorderman struts her stuff in skin tight leather trousers

The former Countdown host wrote: "WHY I LOVE LOVE LOVE MY LIFE. I use a "marks out of 10" system for everything in my life. THE RULE IS 7/10 is a WIN SO I count UP all the time. While I’m poorly, COUNT UP WITH ME.

CAROL'S FASHION: Carol Vorderman wows in minidress and over-the-knee boots

FAMILY REVELATION: Carol Vorderman opens up about birth of daughter Katie and shares rare family photos

"I’m alive....5 points, I have my kids to look after and entertain me....3 points....actually 4 points, I have food and nice things at home.....another 2 points, it's nearly christmas....1 point. So all in all that's a 12/10 week. A BIG BIG WIN! Yes I missed out on stuff....but....Boommmmmm.

Carol shared the stunning look on Instagram

"Photo from 5 weeks ago at @prideofbritain awards. Now those winners......they really are special people."

The fabulous gown showcased in the snap was one of two dazzling ensembles the ITV presenter wore on the night.

The second, was a strapless number in a slate grey shade, which featured a built-in corset and a diamante trim down either side. Amazing!

The star's second gown was a glamorous grey ensemble

Carol's inspired post, caused a flock of friends and fans to leave messages in the comments section.

One follower penned: "Your attitude to life is inspiring. Thank you Carol. Have a lovely weekend."

A second wrote: "I just LOVE your way of thinking! Taking this leaf out of your book!! Diolch!" alongside three red love heart emojis. A third replied: "Great attitude…and red's your colour!"

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.