Fans mistake Sarah Michelle Gellar for her own daughter in stunning throwback photo The actress has two children

Sarah Michelle Gellar has fans convinced that she's her own daughter after she posted a throwback snap on Friday.

MORE: Sarah Michelle Gellar reaches out to Buffy co-star with sweet birthday message

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star posted an old Burger King advert that she had been a part of back in the 1980s.

The youngster was pictured holding a burger and a Pepsi, while wearing a white blouse with some red dungarees that featured a maple leaf in the middle.

"Throwing it back very far this #flashbackfriday … also wondering how I managed to hold that burger," the actress wrote.

Loading the player...

Watch: Sarah Michelle Gellar's daughter showcases her seriously impressive trampolining skills

"You know it's an old pic when a five-year-old is holding a soda that big. Gotta love the 80's."

However, the post had some fans convinced that the Cruel Intentions star had actually shared a picture of her eleven-year-old daughter, Charlotte.

"I thought that was Charlotte," joked actor Jordan Fisher, while jewellery designer Melinda Maria agreed, posting: "OK little Charlotte!"

Fans were convinced the actress had posted a picture of her own daughter

Another fan chimed in, saying: "C is literally your mini me," while another added: "I thought that was Charlotte omg!!! Like mother like daughter."

MORE: Sarah Michelle Gellar celebrates big milestone in age-defying post

MORE: Sarah Michelle Gellar's motivational swimsuit selfie leaves fans floored

A different fan joked about the commercial that the actress was in, jibing: "That burger is bigger than you! So cute!" Agreeing, another fan wrote: "I was wondering the exact same thing - about how you are actually holding the burger."

Sarah and Freddie share two children together

"Icon since day one," complimented one fan, while another refered to the star's iconic vampire-slaying character, joking: "You certainly slayed that meal."

During the course of the pandemic, Sarah has been learning the joys of home-schooling, and the I Know What You Did Last Summer star recently shared a tongue-in-cheek message about the situation with her followers.

"#mondaymood kids are back in school, and I guess I need to take down the tree now that I am back from my 'vacation' on the couch. (Don't worry, I made sure to take in all of the sights of my house) #quanantinelife month 10," she quipped.

One fan was quick to reply: "Starting 2021 back in lockdown in Scotland. No school for our kids for the rest of this month at least! Let's hope the year picks up by the summer!"

Sarah Michelle, 43, empathised with the fan, saying: "I feel you – my kids haven't been in physical school since March last year."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.