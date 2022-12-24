Baby Lilibet is the spitting image of dad Prince Harry in adorable photos – fans react Like father like daughter!

It's a widely accepted fact that the genes in the royal family bloodline are strong. It's also undisputed that the royals produce darling babies – and little Lilibet Diana in no exception. Royal fans were delighted to uncover a photograph of Prince Harry as a toddler, looking exactly like his youngest child earlier this year.

MORE: Princess Kate can't stop smiling as she coos over cute baby

In an image created by Instagram account @ourroyal_family, two images of Lilibet and Prince Harry were stitched together, allowing online users to marvel at the similarities between the father-daughter duo.

WATCH: Archie's adorable American accent revealed in Harry & Meghan docuseries

Loading the player...

In the images, both young royals were pictured crawling in sweet white outfits. Lilibet looked sweet as pie in a cream-coloured cardigan and a bow-adorned headband, while Harry donned a very eighties baby grow.

MORE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wholesome California beach diet for Archie and Lilibet

The image was posted online, alongside the caption: "Another little Spencer Grandma Diana would be so proud!"

Fans adored the lookalike photo of Prince Harry and Lilibet Diana

Of course, fans flocked to coo over the cute snaps with many taking to Instagram to pen their thoughts online. "The only major difference I see is that Lili's cheeks are out of control chub, and I love it!" one wrote, while another said: "Such a beautiful contrast of daddy-daughter moment." A third added: "They each got a mini-me - Archie looks like baby Megs and Lili like papa! Beautiful reflections of their parents."

Prince Harry looked so much like his daughter when he was little

Many royal fans will be wondering if the Duke and Duchess will follow in the footsteps of Harry's older brother Prince William and try for a third baby. But what have Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, said on the issue - will we see a new baby Sussex in the future?

MORE: 12 amazing royal pregnancy photos from Meghan Markle to Princess Anne

In a recent interview with The Cut for The New York Times website, Allison P. Davis revealed that Archie has gone back to school and is ready to begin going full days. With their son now at nursery, we wonder if the royal couple are thinking about expanding their brood?

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.