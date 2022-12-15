11 best gold dresses for a dazzling New Year's Eve look

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Gold dresses have always been the ultimate party season piece - and with Christmas and New Year's Eve celebrations just around the corner, there's no better time to add a gold dress to your wardrobe.

Whether you're looking for a showstopping sequin mini or a slinky gold maxi for your upcoming events, shop our edit of the best trending gold dresses that are guaranteed to turn heads this festive season.

Best gold dresses

Wrap gold sequin dress, £39.99, H&M

H&M never disappoints when it comes to mini dresses - and this sparkly wrap design is just stunning.

Embellished plisse gold dress, £80, ASOS

On the hunt for a dress that's sophisticated while still being super glam? This figure-hugging embellished midi is the one.

Blue Vanilla midi gold dress, £35, New Look

If you're searching for a party season staple that will work for any occasion, this plisse midi dress with a V-neck and puffed sleeves is the ideal go-to.

Fringe embellished gold wrap dress, £180, ASOS

The beaded fringe detailing takes this tie-waist mini dress to the next level.

Embellished fringe gold dress, £131 (WAS £219), Coast

Loving the fringe? Coast has its own version too that's just perfect for the dancefloor.

Gold mini dress, £65, New Look

New Look has a great selection of party season dresses this year - but this mini sequin frock is our favourite.

Halter sequin gold dress, £116, Karen Millen

Wow! Karen Millen's halterneck maxi features an open back and is entirely covered in gold sequins, making it a glam statement piece to reach for all year round.

French Connection satin gold tea dress, £75, Marks & Spencer

This French Connection satin tea dress is so pretty - and it would look just as great paired with flats as it would heels.

Satin wrap swing dress, £47, River Island

River Island's wrap swing dress will look so flattering teamed with a pair of strappy heels - and wait until you see the back!

Voz silk slip gold dress, £979, Farfetch

This slinky silk Voz dress is just the epitome of elegance.

Diamante chain gold dress, £111.20, Karen Millen

Karen Millen's slinky mini is covered in shimmering diamantes with chain link straps that we can't get enough of. If you're looking to wow the crowds this New Year's Eve, look no further.

