Sarah Michelle Gellar shares uplifting health update with fans

Sarah Michelle Gellar has shared an uplifting health update with fans, revealing she has tested negative for coronavirus.

The Buffy The Vampire Slayer actress posted a selfie with her friend Benita, adding: "Friends that COVID test together stay healthy together."

She also added that she "tested negative".

MORE: Sarah Michelle Gellar's bathroom inside $6 million mansion will blow your mind

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sarah Michelle Gellar's daughter shows off impressive trampolining skills

The star wore a khaki-colored face mask along with a slouchy black jumper, as she rode in the driver's seat alongside her friend.

Sarah is mom to two children with husband Freddie Prinze Jr, 11-year-old daughter Charlotte and their son Rocky, eight.

MORE: Fans mistake Sarah Michelle Gellar for her own daughter in stunning throwback picture

MORE: Sarah Michelle Gellar reaches out to Buffy co-star with sweet birthday message

Her Instagram posts are always a hit with fans, and she recently wowed fans with a sexy swimwear selfie, while joking about the woes of parenthood.

Sarah revealed she tested negative

The actress took to Instagram to share the snap, which saw her leaning over in front of the camera, with her blonde locks tucked behind her ear and a smirk on her face.

The simple but sexy black swimsuit had a low cut neckline and high legs, and she paired the look with a slinky gold chain and classic gold studs.

But it was her caption that had friends and fans talking, as she joked: "No one is full of more false hope than a parent that brings a chair to the beach. Or a book” #weekend."

Sarah is a big fan of body positivity

Sarah isn't afraid to show off her bikini body as she recently stunned fans with a beautiful swimsuit snapshot taken during her Hawaiian holiday in early July.

The actress was enjoying a tropical getaway and wore a one-shoulder frilly black swimsuit and posed in the crystal blue waters.

Sarah was thrilled to be enjoying a vacation as - like millions of others - she has missed out on her getaways due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and she took a walk down memory lane recently when she shared another swimsuit photo from a girl's trip gone by.

In the snapshot, Sarah was wearing a cute black swimsuit and raising a glass in a lush-looking pool, with a stunning backdrop.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.