The Lo & Sons holiday sale has 5 perfect bags for all your 2023 adventures

Lo & Sons is a minority-owned family business that makes versatile, sustainable, and stylish bags for people on the go. Their thoughtfully-designed travel products are timeless and stylish with a classic vibe, and have all the necessary features (and loads of pockets) to make traveling a breeze. Their tagline “less fumbling, more globetrotting” really couldn’t be more perfect.

And right now, they're having a holiday sale with up to 50% off! It’s the perfect opportunity for you to get all of your travel gear for 2023, so that you can focus on having great trips and vacations in the new year without hassle or fuss.

Your Lo & Sons purchase will make life easier, give you stylish flair, and be your new favorite companion on all of your trips. Find your perfect bag (or bags) in this lineup and start planning all of your 2023 adventures.

Catalina Deluxe Weekender Bag, was $215 now $129, Lo & Sons

This versatile duffle bag with multiple zipper and slip pockets also features a bottom compartment for shoes or other items you want to keep separate from your clothing. Maximum carrying capacity is guaranteed.

Waverley 2 Fanny Pack, was $210 now $126, Lo & Sons

Fanny packs have made a major comeback in recent years. Sleek and secure, this Saffiano leather option from Lo & Sons keeps your valuables safe while looking stylish around your waist or carried on your shoulder.

Rowledge Backpack, was $465 now $279, Lo & Sons

Nothing quite beats a backpack when traveling. The Rowledge seamlessly converts into a tote, has a separate compartment for a laptop, and easily fits underneath an airplane seat. Multiple pockets keep all your essentials in place.

The Pearl Crossbody, was $298 now $208.60, Lo & Sons

Chic and functional, this Nappa leather crossbody bag can fit a mini tablet, smartphone, and wallet, in addition to everyday essentials. It's also available in Saffiano and cactus leather and multiple colorways.

Leather Wallet, was $188 now $112.80, Lo & Sons

For the person whose wallet must fit their entire life, this leather wallet is ideal. Sleek and slim, it still somehow manages to fit everything you can think of -- with several slip pockets and card slots, two main pockets, and a separate zippered compartment.

