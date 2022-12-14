2023's definitive US jewelry holiday gift guide: 24 must-have pieces

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Jewelry is one of the most intimate gifts you can give or receive. For Christmas and the holiday season especially, jewelry is a memorable and special gift for anybody on your list. From quirky-cute charm necklaces to bold statement earrings, there's something that will appeal to every type of jewelry lover on our curated round-up of the top styles currently trending.

RELATED: The 70 best gifts from the year's best gift guides

If you've ever received jewelry as a gift, then you know how lovely it feels to unwrap a jewelry box and be dazzled by the sparkly, or unique, or shiny, or personalized item within. Give someone you love that same feeling when you get them a piece from this list.

MORE: 6 best cocktail hampers to gift this Christmas

Best necklaces as jewelry gifts

Notte Montague Light Necklace, $79, Notte Jewelry

For the jewelry lover who isn't afraid to mix metals, this gold-plated and silver necklace from Notte is the best of both worlds.

Loulou de la Falaise Teardrop Pearl & Glass Necklace, was $850 now $510, Saks Fifth Avenue

A bead and pearl necklace in this traditionally elegant and regal silhouette is perfect for a fancy night out.

rkitekt Wooden Bead Adjustable Necklace, $50, Etsy

This made-to-order wooden statement necklace is striking and modern, and perfect for the jewelry lover who doesn't want a traditional metal and gemstone piece.

Brinker & Eliza 24K Gold Plated Pearl Long Strand Necklace, $298, Saks Fifth Avenue

For a multi-tone pearl necklace that packs a punch, look no further than this long strand offering from Brinker & Eliza.

Pandora ME Double Link Chain Necklace, $300, Pandora

If you can't decide on a single chain style, choose this Pandora ME necklace that features links of different sizes.

Ian Charms The Icon Necklace, $190, Nordstrom

For the quirky, irreverent jewelry lover, the Icon Necklace (worn by Justin Bieber, Pete Davidson, and other celebs) from Ian Charms is ideal with its colorful assortment of beads, including a rainbow, mushroom, cowboy boot, and even french fries.

Best earrings as jewelry gifts

Awe Inspired Lapis Lazuli Scarab Drop Earrings, $150, AweInspired

Fill yourself up with good luck and protective energy when you wear these powerful scarab earrings from Awe Inspired's Egyptians Collection.

Khiry Isha 18k Gold Vermeil Freshwater Pearl Hoops, $650, Saks Fifth Avenue

These delicate earrings still manage to make a statement with the freshwater pearl design that looks like the pearls are resting on crescent moons.

CalmAndClay Clay Earrings, $18, Etsy

These clay earrings are handmade, lightweight, and pack quite a punch! Choose from colors like speckled white, Spanish olive, and black.

Chan Luu 18K Gold-Plated Labradorite Drop Earrings, $145, Saks Fifth Avenue

Shoulder-skimming, dangling earrings will elevate any outfit for all of those holiday parties you've got lined up.

YAA YAA LONDON Pastel 'Summer Love' Gemstone Gold Statement Earrings, $103, Wolf & Badger

These handmade earrings with raw-cut solar quartz stone are entirely unique, eye-catching, and fun. No two pairs are the same ever!

Dannijo Goldtone Mismatched Bead Drop Earrings, $130, Saks Fifth Avenue

Spread cheer and spark joy with these cute and fun earrings that are like sunshine on a cloudy day.

Best rings as jewelry gifts

Anita Ko 18K Rose Gold Braided Ring, $1,800, Saks Fifth Avenue

Braided rings remain a popular style because they are timeless and elegant. This ring from Anita Ko will be treasured and passed down generations.

Cult Gaia Anya Set of 3 Open Rings, $148, Nordstrom

Open rings are a very popular and sought-after style this season, and you can choose to wear this Cult Gaia set together or individually.

David Yurman Renaissance Ring with Blue Sapphires 18K Gold, $895, Neiman Marcus

Designed to look like David Yurman's classic and coveted cable bracelets, this genuine blue sapphire 18K gold ring is a stunner.

Knotheory Custom Engraved Silicone Ring, $27.19, Etsy.com

Silicone rings are being worn by men more and more often. This ring can be given a custom engraving like a name, date, or even the coordinates of a special location.

Mejuri Pearl Contrast Ring, $78, Mejuri.com

Turn heads with this unexpected black and white pearl ring that is not like all the usual rings out there.

IceLink 14K Safety Pin Ring, was $1,200 now $795, IceLink.com

Get a little edgy with this original-looking 14k gold safety pin ring that is striking in all the right ways.

Best bracelets as jewelry gifts

Custom Pisa Bracelet, was $40 now $32 with code BB20, BaubleBar

A cute, customized bracelet is always a good idea. Feel free to customize this piece with a name, place, phrase, or special word.

Sylvia Toledano Byzantine Cuff Bracelet, $185, Neiman Marcus

This slip-on style cuff features malachite and amazonite cabochons on gold-plated brass to resemble pieces worn by royalty thousands of years ago.

SeaStamped Sea Glass Bracelet, $13.99, Etsy

You can't go wrong with this beautiful, magical sea glass bracelet for anyone on your list who loves simplicity and the sea.

Messika My Move 18K Gold & Diamond Leather Wrap Bracelet, $2,300, Saks Fifth Avenue

Messika specializes in jewelry that is simple and elegant with a unique twist. This leather wrap bracelet flies under the radar until you notice it's clever floating diamond.

Crystal Haze Jewelry Best Friends Bracelet, $50, Net-A-Porter

This traditional Best Friends bracelet evokes the "broken heart" design so popular in the '90s, and makes a meaningful and nostalgic gift for you and your closest friend.

Greek Goddess Spiral Arm Cuff, was $98.48 now $73.86, Etsy

For the jewelry lover with a flair for the dramatic, this spiral arm cuff will add some extra spice to their look.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.