Goldie Hawn reveals Kurt Russell's influence over her appearance and surprising transformation

Goldie Hawn has graced the latest cover of Variety with a photoshoot which her partner, Kurt Russell, played a big part in.

The Overboard actress wowed in the spread with a series of sensational photos from inside her family home.

Goldie shared several photos on Instagram and made a confession about her longtime love and how he had a hand in deciding what she wore.

Alongside a photo of Goldie, 77, playfully sitting on a staircase and wearing oversized clown shoes, with her Oscar on the step in front of her, she wrote: "The shoes were Kurt’s idea! Love you @variety @peggysirota."

Fans adored her photo and her revelation about Kurt and commented: "Love all of this," and, "you are the best".

Her son, Oliver Hudson, also weighed in with an unexpected reaction. He wrote: "Jesus Ma!!! You look hot AF," which sparked a reaction of it's own.

Goldie looked incredible in the photoshoot for Variety

"Things I Never Want To Hear My Son Say" for $400, Alex," quipped one fan, while another added strings of crying with laughter emojis.

In the interview with the publication, Goldie spoke about her Oscar-winning moment and her regret that she wasn't at the ceremony.

She won best supporting actress for Cactus Flower in 1970, but she was in London at the time, totally unprepared to win.

Goldie and Kurt made the decision not to get married

"I never got dressed up. I never got to pick up the award," she said. "I regret it. It’s something that I look back on now and think, 'It would have been so great to be able to have done that.'"

It was her first real movie role and she didn't expect to win. "I forgot it was on television that night,” she said. "Then I woke up to a phone call at like 4 in the morning. And it was a man’s voice and he said, 'Hey, congratulations, you got it.’ ‘I got what?' 'You got the Academy Award for best supporting actress.'"

Goldie said she thanked the gentleman before hanging up and calling her parents before she "had a good cry".

