Louise Redknapp casts a sultry figure in mini dress and thigh-high leather boots Former Eternal singer Louise Redknapp looked gorgeous in the ensemble

Louise Redknapp is known for her stage presence and her latest outfit will surely prove to be memorable, with the singer casting a sultry figure.

The former Eternal singer daringly posed in a tiny black mini dress covered with feathers. Her sensual look was paired with a pair of thigh-high leather boots and a pair of tights that highlighted her incredibly toned legs. Louise knows how to work a daring outfit, and you can see one of her best in the video below…

"Saturday night, girls' night," she enthused. "Hope you're all having a great weekend!?"

Her fans were quick to comment as one wrote: "Now that's an outfit that deserves to be worn on stage as well as the Dancefloor," and a second added: " Go Lou!! Looking fab enjoy."

A third posted: "Love these pics, you would make a great photoshoot for a magazine," and a fourth penned: "Corrrrr, that's more like it Louise, you are not only a fantastic singer, you are gorgeous with it, enjoy your girls night!"

Earlier in the week, Louise shared some sizzling portraits that showed her in a risqué look, consisting of black thigh-high leather patent boots with tights and a tanned mini skirt.

Louise looked beautiful in her outfit

She also rocked a daring moss green blouse that came complete with a frontal-split cape overlay attached V-neck cami and a roll neck.

Upon seeing the images, her fans went wild with one writing: "Louise!! Oh my goodness… what a human! Have an amazing weekend." Another said: "Simply stunning." A third post read: "Wow you look amazing."

A fourth person added: "There are literally not enough words to describe how stunningly beautiful, in EVERY WAY, that you are."

"Who's ready for the weekend? [green heart emoji] sending lots of love x," she wrote. "And… I have a very special treat for you all, tune in to my Youtube channel at 6pm."

