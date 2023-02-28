Meghan Markle cuts an elegant silhouette in £1.8k trench coat for unexpected appearance

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Meghan Markle has been keeping a low profile following the release of her husband Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, Spare, but the Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance in a new video that emerged on Instagram on Monday.

The mother-of-two was featured in a clip shared by self-care company Clevr Blends, which sells a caffeine-free coffee alternative. Hannah Mendoza, co-founder and CEO of the company, shared the brand’s original story, its growth and the important role Meghan played when she became the first investor.

Meghan - who famously gave Clevr Blends as a gift to Oprah Winfrey - looked stylish as ever in an outfit royal fans are describing as "elegant, yet modern". Take a look at her unrivalled sense of style in the clip below…

The former Suits actress has perfected the art of power dressing, with much of her wardrobe consisting of slick tailored suits, modish workwear and showstopping gowns in the boldest colours.

In the video, Meghan took a more relaxed approach to her fashion. She rocked a crisp white 'Broadcloth' shirt from Ralph Lauren, denim skinny jeans, ballet pumps and the Burberry trench coat every It-girl has pinned on their Pinterest board.

The Duchess is a fan of a trench coat

Quintessentially British, the Burberry Trench Coat epitomises the seamless fusion of form and function. Its versatile wearability, longline cut and timeless elegance are why the trench has become a beloved must-have in any wardrobe.

Whether you choose to buy new or vintage, Meghan's £1,869 ($2,395) 'Maythorne' silk outerwear certainly doesn't come cheap. Nothing quite matches the endless life and elegance of a Burberry trench, but this ASOS lookalike is a great alternative if you're on the hunt for a royal bargain.

Longline trench coat, £65, ASOS

Better yet, Amazon shoppers are all saying the same thing about this royal-worthy trench coat.

The Duchess styled a stunning piece of jewellery in the clip. A delicate gold chain adorned her neck, which featured an emerald pendant encrusted in a glittering diamond halo.

Meghan famously wore a classic trench during her royal tour of Australia in 2018

Meghan was wearing the 'Water Drop Emerald Necklace with Full Pavé Diamond Halo' from Los Angeles-based brand Logan Hollowell. Fittingly, the £3,873 jewel is aptly named the 'Baby Queen', a subtle nod to the Duchess' royal connection.

