Dianne Buswell shows off rarely-seen details of glamorous home with Joe Sugg

It's no secret that Dianne Buswell knows how to put together a stunning ensemble and after her latest post on Tuesday, it's safe to say the Strictly Come Dancing star's aesthetic eye extends to her glamorous Sussex home with her boyfriend, Joe Sugg.

Taking to her Instagram account, the flame-haired ballroom star, 33, gave fans a glimpse of new details in her modish country home as she celebrated the release of her new book Move Yourself Happy, and thanked her friends and fans for their support.

Captioning the post, she penned: "Massive thank you to everybody who has sent me congratulations today and to everybody who has purchased my new book arghhhh that is so exciting to type, it’s so lovely seeing pictures of people actually holding the book thank you again I appreciate every single one of you beauts #moveyourselfhappy."

The star's have such a chic home

In one of the photos, Dianne can be seen beaming from ear to ear as she sat holding her book at her beautifully dressed wooden dining room table which features a newly added boho-esque crocheted runner.

On top of the gorgeous new addition are three bunches of beautiful flowers placed in the most stylish cream vases.

Dianne was celebrating the release of her new book

Dianne and Joe also appear to have added a second sheepskin rug to their dining table, in a dark smokey charcoal hue, dramatically contrasting the already existing cream one placed on the opposite side.

The stars are certainly in the spring spirit as in the post, Dianne also showed off a bunch of bright yellow daffodils they have in their gorgeous kitchen.

The couple's garden is so impressive

In the candid photo, the vibrant flowers were accentuated by the lavish backdrop of the couple's triple patio door which shows off a glorious view of their sprawling garden.

The pair moved to their lavish property in 2021, after previously living in a chic London flat together.

