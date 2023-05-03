Kyra Sedgwick stuns in figure-hugging gown for incredible venture

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon are keen activists and during the week, the Closer star attended an event where the SAG Awards launched a new initiative to help combat climate change.

The actress, 57, was one of the stars in attendance and she looked phenomenal in a figure-hugging burgundy power suit that highlighted her svelte figure. Kyra looked phenomenal with her blonde tresses styled beautifully and flowing greely down her shoulders, while accessorizing with a large chain necklace that stretched all the way down her chest.

She was joined at the event by Hollywood icon Fran Drescher, who was appropriately dressed in a floor-length green gown, and gave a speech to the assembled crowd.

In her caption, Kyra explained: "Felt so good to be in a room full of hope, while addressing something that can fill us with so much dread. This weekend SAG AFTRA launched Green Council, an initiative aiming to promote environmentally conscious practices and awareness in the industry. Hooray to less plastics on set and more reusables seen on our screens! Thank you SAG AFTRA and MPA for prioritizing this."

Her followers were quick to comment, as one said: "We are going green on LBZ shoots as well! I live green but so great to see the industry moving and shaking too!" and a second penned: "Fantastic movement! As a Key Grip on films, well, not anymore but it amazed me, in addition to the plastic bottles, the amount of lumber and supplies that are wasted. Dimensional lumber that could be used to build housing or re-used for other purposes!! Keep up the good work!!"

A third posted: "That’s fantastic Congratulations after watching space oddity I changed the way I store and purchase food as well as dispose, it. Thank you," while a fourth shared: "Two of my favorite women on this planet."

© Ken Cedano/REX/Shutterstock for SAG-AFTRA Kyra united with Fran for the event

Kyra and her husband Kevin often promote social causes close to their heart, so her husband will be sure to back the venture.

One issue the pair are particularly passionate about is gun violence, and in January the City on a Hill actor reshared a post from the organizations Every Town and Students Demand that commented on shootings across the United States. The post used headlines from five different shootings and highlighted how they had all happened within three days of each other.



In an emotional message, Kevin wrote: "Not even a full month into the year and we see headline after headline of more lives taken by gun violence. I am heartbroken for these families. We don't have to live like this."

