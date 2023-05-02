Christina Hendricks' return after engagement to former Good Girls colleague revealed

Christina Hendricks is back! While the actress has been steadily working, she took a brief break to celebrate her engagement to George Bianchini back in March.

However, the actress' newest project has now been revealed, with the 47-year-old being tapped to lead an upcoming psychological thriller titled Reckoner.

Written and directed by Nissar Modi (his directorial debut), the film is based on a short story by Rachel Ingalls and will be sold by production company XYZ Films at the Cannes Film Festival later this month.

The plot deals with an affluent woman in good-standing who sees her life turned around by a young man who returns with a secret from her past she's worked to keep hidden.

In a statement, director Nissar said: "I'm delighted to be working with the immensely talented Christina Hendricks on this haunting tale of guilt, obsession and revenge.

"It's a film I've been envisioning for many years ever since I read Rachel Ingalls' remarkable short story, and am excited to finally bring it to life thanks to the ever-supportive teams at XYZ Films and Two and Two."

© Getty Images Christina has signed on to lead the psychological thriller "Reckoner"

Christina shared the news herself on social media, posting a screenshot of the announcement on her Instagram Stories, indicating her excitement.

The actress is also looking to the release of the upcoming British period drama The Buccaneers, which she filmed in Scotland with her now-fiancé alongside her.

On March 10, the Mad Men star announced that she and George, who was a bandicam operator on several episodes of her show Good Girls, were engaged. George, 54, has previously worked for shows like The Peripheral, The Time Traveler’s Wife, and Brotherhood

"We proposed to each other and we said yes!!! I will love and care for him forever," she captioned the picture which showed George with his arms wrapped around Christina, who rocked a black polka dot mini dress.

© Instagram The Good Girls star announced her engagement to George Bianchini in March

The pair were first pictured together in October 2021 attending Christian Siriano's 'People Are People' exhibition in Georgia. Christina was previously married to Geoffrey Arend from 2009-2019.

