Christina Hendricks wows in low-cut dress in unbelievably youthful photo that sparks same reaction

Christina Hendricks left fans asking the same question after sharing her latest Instagram post this week.

The Mad Men star took to Instagram to post a throwback photo of herself from 20 years ago, showing her modeling a low-cut floral dress. In the picture, the actress styled her auburn hair in a half up-do and rocked a red lipstick.

In the caption, she wrote: "Someone found this old photo from a shoot I did 20 years ago. I loved this dress and this whole shoot. It felt very “me!” #betsyjohnson @betseyjohnson."

Comments soon followed, with one writing: "What's the secret to looking the same 20 years later?" while another wrote: "How do you look exactly the same?" A third added: "So stunning!"

Christina is no stranger to photoshoots, and left home at the age of 17 to pursue a modeling career after winning a competition with Seventeen magazine.

She then worked as a model for a decade before breaking into acting. She became a household name after landing the role of flame-haired Joan Hollaway in the hit series Mad Men, but said prior to that she was passed over for other roles because of her hour-glass figure.

It's been an exciting time for the actress, who recently announced that she was getting engaged. She shared a photo of herself and her partner George Bianchini, a steadicam operator, on Instagram at the beginning of March, alongside a joyful message.

"We proposed to each other and we said yes!!! I will love and care for him forever," she captioned the picture which showed Geroge with his arms wrapped around Christina who rocked a black polka dot mini dress.

George, 54, has worked on television shows like The Peripheral, The Time Traveler’s Wife, and Brotherhood, as well as Christina's former show Good Girls.

The pair were first pictured together in October 2021 attending Christian Siriano’s ‘People Are People’ exhibition in Georgia.

The actress has often posted pictures of George on her social media accounts, and he joined her on a recent trip to Scotland as shefoled new series The Buccaneers.

