Faith Hill's daughter is a retro bikini bombshell in sizzling rooftop photos

Gracie McGraw tapped into her narcissistic side on Friday when she shared a series of bikini photos from the rooftop of her New York apartment building.

The fun-loving singer posed in a retro bikini with gingham print bottoms and a white, ruched top. She looked gorgeous posing in a pair of oversized sunglasses with her newly dyed hair pulled back into a messy ponytail.

She captioned the Instagram post: "It’s a gorgeous day for narcissism!"Fans rushed to compliment her and wrote: "Absolutely beautiful and gorgeous," and, "Gurl you look simply amazing".

WATCH: Gracie McGraw showcases insane singing voice

Gracie - who suffers with polycystic ovary syndrome - has been prioritizing her health recently and has been documenting her new diet and fitness regime on social media.

Gracie recently addressed her weight loss after a fan asked if she had undergone surgery. In the comments underneath a social media post, one of her followers wrote: "You look amazing!! Why not just own up to weight loss surgery??? Nothing to be ashamed of, be an example of how it can change your life!! It changed mine!!!"

The 26-year-old then replied to set the record straight, explaining: "Hi! definitely did not get weight loss surgery. I have been very open about my journey. Not hiding anything!!"

Gracie is carving out a successful career as a Broadway star. She has appeared in several shows over the past 12 months after moving to New York City and has been keeping her ever-growing fans updated with her success on social media.

Gracie also regularly shares videos of herself singing, and has celebrity fans including Rita Wilson. Gracie isn't the only McGraw sister living in New York City either.

Last year, her youngest sister Audrey McGraw, 21, moved to the Big Apple too so that she could pursue her studies there. The siblings often meet up and live near each other, while their middle sister Maggie, 25, regularly comes to visit them, as do their parents - who have stayed in the family home in Nashville, Tennessee, where the three sisters were raised.

It was a big change for doting parents Tim and Faith when their youngest, Audrey, flew the nest. At first, the couple struggled with it, and Tim told People at the time: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

Opening up about their strong personalities, the country music star said: "We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people." He then added: "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

