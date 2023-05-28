Faith Hill's daughter Gracie McGraw looks unreal in bedroom selfie - see her glam makeover

The oldest daughter of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw has become a star in her own right!

Gracie McGraw has unveiled a glamorous new look in her latest social media post - and it will leave in you awe!

The oldest daughter of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw took to Instagram on Saturday to post an artsy picture of herself posing in her bedroom at her new apartment in New York City, dressed in a silk pink dress.

The 26-year-old was sporting a head-turning makeup look, consisting of metallic eyeshadow and a hot red lipstick.

Gracie wore her newly-dyed brunette bob down in a bouncy blowdry, completing her stylish look.

The aspiring singer has enjoyed an exciting weekend - having gone to see Taylor Swift in concert on Saturday, and sunbathing on her rooftop ahead of the show.

The 26-year-old is loving life in New York, and regularly shares glimpses inside her palatial apartment which she moved into last year to pursue her dream as a Broadway star.

Gracie McGraw wowed in her latest bedroom selfie

While it was a big change moving from Nashville to New York in 2021, Gracie now has her younger sister, Audrey, close by. The 21-year-old model moved to the city in 2022.

Their middle sister, Maggie, 24, lives elsewhere but regularly comes to the Big Apple to visit both of her siblings. With all three of their children now living away from home, it was a big change for Faith and Tim.

© Gabe Ginsberg Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are doting parents to three grown-up daughters

"You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves," Tim told People at the time.

Opening up about their strong personalities, he said: "We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

© Photo: Instagram Tim McGraw and Faith Hill with daughter Gracie

Gracie recently celebrated her 26th birthday, and Tim took the opportunity to tell her how proud he was of her. "Happy 26th to our oldest girl Gracie," he wrote on Instagram alongside some throwback photos of his oldest child.

"You have brought so much sunshine and laughter to our lives...... your Mom and I thought we knew love, then when you came along we realized what love really is," he wrote.

"You made our love for each other stronger and in turn, revealed a world of love that we had never known before. You, our first, our beloved Gracie. We are so proud of the young lady you have become. You make everyone you meet lives richer for it. You are a treasure and we love you so much."

