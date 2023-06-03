Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff displays tattooed body in knitted white dress

Ella Emhoff is one proud designer. The step-daughter of Kamala Harris, the Vice President of the United States, took to Instagram to show off her tattooed body in a "hot dress".

"Can’t even lie, I just made a hot dress," she captioned the post that featured a series of pictures of herself in the cream knit dress that hugged her figure and allowed her arms tattoos to shine.

"That drape in the back is amazing," commented one follower as others praised her for the "hot" look and couldn't believe it was all knitwork.

The 24-year-old has at least 18 tattoos, including one of a cow on her left arm, a birthday cake and a flower pot, and a smiley face made up of eggs and bacon. Speaking to Garage in 2021, she revealed she began inking herself during the pandemic: "I did the classic: I did my dog's name, and I did a little flower. I recently did my first big boy: [a] salmon fish with a flower hanging out of its mouth."

The fashion student made her New York Fashion Week debut as a designer this past spring. While she is a familiar face on the runway, the star is also the founder of an avant-garde knitwear brand called Ella Likes To Knit and she celebrated her eponymous brand's first pop-up by hosting an event in Spring Studios.

MORE: Ella Emhoff causes a stir in Baywatch-style swimsuit

Ella is close to Kamala, whom she calls 'Momala'

Friends flocked from all corners of Manhattan to attend the colorful affair, which showcased the star's creations formed in her Brooklyn Studio.

Speaking to Vogue, Ella said: "I started as a fine artist, and now I'm in fashion and having a runway show doesn’t make sense for me. I need it to be an immersive experience. I have a very clear vision of where and how my knits exist, and I feel like this is the only way to translate that."

© Bryan Bedder Ella Emhoff hosts the 'Ella Emhoff Likes to Knit Pop-Up' during NYFW: The Shows 2023

Ella also made an appearance at several NYFW shows including Loewe and Stella McCartney. For the Thom Browne Fall/Winter 2023 show on day five of New York Fashion Week, which welcomed the likes of Queen Latifah, Penn Badgley, Anna Wintour, and Tommy Dorfman through its doors, Ella suited up in a charcoal pinstripe skirt set - a style that has become synonymous with the American brand's legacy.

MORE: Kamala Harris celebrates exciting news involving stepdaughter Ella

MORE: Kamala Harris' house is even more homely than the Obamas' – see inside

© Kristy Sparow Ella Emhoff walks the runway during the Cecilie Bahnsen Womenswear Fall Winter show in Paris

Vice President Harris married fellow attorney Doug Emhoff in 2014 after they first met through a mutual friend on a blind date back in 2013. Doug was previously married to American film producer Kerstin Emhoff but the former couple divorced after 16 years together.

They share two children, Ella and 28-year-old Cole. Cole and Ella are very supportive of Kamala, having joined her on her campaign trail in 2020 and celebrating with her when Joe Biden won the election; they call her 'Momala'.

Cole also has a successful career of his own too, working for Plan B Entertainment in the movie industry and he is engaged to his longterm partner Greenley Littlejohn.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.