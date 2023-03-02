Ella Emhoff makes a case for the unibrow during Paris Fashion Week The Parsons student hit the runway for Cecilie Bahnsen during PFW

New York Fashion Week, London Fashion Week, Milan Fashion Week – all boxes ticked on Ella Emhoff's modelling resume. The 23-year-old knitwear student, who just so happened to be Kamala Harris' stepdaughter, has jetted across the globe in the name of fashion, and Paris Fashion Week has been her latest career conquest.

On Wednesday, Ella hit the runway for the Cecilie Bahnsen Womenswear Autumn/Winter 2023-2024 show during Paris Fashion Week. She graced the catwalk in a white, balloon-sleeved blouse featuring a classic shirt collar, a fine cotton texture with subtle striped detailing, a wispy belted waistline and a ruched bodice, that was coupled with a wrap-effect skirt with decorative pockets.

WATCH: Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff walks runway at Collina Strada

Loading the player...

Her ethereal set was paired with some silver trainers and white, embellished socks. The model embraced a bare-faced look, showing off her career-defining features that included naturally rose-tinted cheeks, a porcelain complexion and lusciously thick brows.

LOOK: Nepo babies dominating the fashion world: Iris Law, Kaia Gerber, Lila Moss & more

Ella Emhoff walked the runway for Cecilie Bahnsen

Following the nineties nightmare that saw women plucking their brows into non-existence, the natural eyebrow trend is back in business. Ella is a fervent follower of an untouched eyebrow aesthetic, following in the footsteps of Frida Kahlo and model Sophia Hadjipanteli, who kickstarted the #UnibrowMovement, and letting her brows go free.

The model looked ethereal in a white outfit

The #UnibrowMovement was coined by the Greek-Cypriot model, and aims to refine archaic beauty ideals. Ella is fully onboard with this ethos, using her platform as the Vice President's stepdaughter to widen the parameters of what constitutes 'modelesque' beauty.

Ella embraced the unibrow for her PFW appearance

Her quirky style has earned her a place in the model line-up for shows such as Proenza Schouler and Collina Strada. Last week, the star made her London Fashion Week debut by walking for Simone Rocha. The multifaceted star electrified the runway, staged within Westminster’s Methodist Central Hall, in a gothic biker chick look that featured a black, Victorian-style tulle skirt boasting web-like lace and Rocha’s signature embellishment, and a cropped satin bomber jacket complete with a hood and balloon sleeves.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.