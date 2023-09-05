Jennifer Hudson dazzles in plunging ensemble for star-studded night out – photo

Celebrities showed up and showed off at the latest Beyoncé Renaissance concert in Los Angeles on Monday, and that included Jennifer Hudson.

Stars like Kerry Washington, Kylie Jenner (with new flame Timothée Chalamet), Kelly Rowland, Kate Hudson, Katy Perry, Lisa Rinna, Kris Jenner, Tyler Perry, and even Meghan Markle were all in attendance to celebrate the performing queen's birthday at SoFi Stadium.

As per Beyoncé's request, stars stepped out in their best silver for the birthday concert extravaganza, and JHud's dazzling ensemble certainly did not disappoint.

Jennifer took to Instagram on Monday to share both her fabulous outfit and glimpses of the highly-anticipated concert, and she really nailed her silver look.

She first shared a photo where she is giving the camera her best "smize," posing in a silver sweetheart-shaped top paired with a sparkling diamond necklace and of course, a silver smokey eyeshadow look.

The talk show host then shared clips from the actual concert, where she is seen jamming out to a variety of Beyoncé's best songs from her impressive seats.

"It's #Renaissance time," she wrote in her caption, adding: "#BeyDayLA we are here!!!" and her fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over her perfect outfit choice.

"Issa Virgo's Groove for me! Yaaaas Mama serve!! SERVE!!" one fan wrote, as others added: "Glad to see you out enjoying yourself catching a break!!!" and: "You look gorgeous," as well as: "JHud you are incredible & so talented, love you eternally!!! Beautiful inside & out!" plus another also commented: "Yessss you look INCREDIBLE!! And this HAIR!!! I LOVE it."

© Instagram Beyoncé had requested fans come in their best silver looks to her concerts

Beyoncé has been on her Renaissance tour since May, and her fans have stepped up their fashion for the tour, however for Virgo season and her birthday, she made a special request from them when it came to their outfits for her shows.

Back in August, the Grammy winner wrote on her Instagram: "Virgo season is upon us," adding: "This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 – 9.22!"

© Instagram The star herself has stepped out on stage in a variety of stunning silver ensembles

She continued: "We'll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other's joy. Virgo season together in the house of chrome," and signed her message with: "Your B at RWT."

© Getty The one and only Diana Ross sang Beyoncé happy birthday

For the special day, her fans and all the A-Listers in attendance kept their silver promise.

Plus, not only was there a star-studded crowd, but the one and only Diana Ross showed up, and took to the stage to sing a very special happy birthday performance to the star.

