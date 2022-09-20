Who is the father of DWTS host Tyra Bank's son? All you need to know The supermodel has hosted DWTS since 2020

Tyra Banks is one of the world's most recognizable supermodels and has been the host of Dancing with the Stars since 2020.

When the America's Next Top Model star is not busy with her TV commitments, she loves to be at home with her adorable six-year-old son York Banks Asla, whom she welcomed in 2016 with her then-partner Erik Asla.

While his name might not be too familiar to some, Erik is no stranger to TV and fame himself having appeared on Norway's Next Top Model before joining Tyra on the American version. Here's all you need to know about Erik Asla…

Who is Tyra Banks' son's dad?

Erik is a renowned Norwegian photographer who studied under the legendary image-maker, Herb Ritts, following his move to Los Angeles, according to his website.

Erik's work has appeared in many well-known magazines including Allure, Bazaar, ELLE, Glamour, GQ Australia, Interview, The New York Times Magazine, and Vanity Fair.

He was also a judge on Norway's Next Top Model before joining the cast of America's Next Top Model where he made several appearances from 2014 to 2015 as a photographer.

Tyra and Erik started dating in 2013

When did Tyra Banks and Erik Asla welcome their son?

Tyra and Erik welcomed York via surrogate in January 2016. Announcing his birth on her Instagram at the time, Tyra wrote: "The best present we worked and prayed so hard for is finally here. He's got my fingers and big eyes and his daddy Erik's mouth and chin.

"As we thank the angel of a woman that carried our miracle baby boy for us, we pray for everyone who struggles to reach this joyous milestone. York Banks Asla, welcome to the world."

Erik and Tyra share a son York

She also said in a statement to People, which read: "We are so excited for our new baby boy bundle of joy. The journey to now has not been an easy process, as I've shared before. But there was a beautiful bright light at the end of the tunnel for me and his father, Erik."

Erik similarly took to Instagram to share the news of his son's birth, writing: "Witnessing the dawn of life is quite possibly life's greatest gift."

How did Tyra Banks and Erik Asla meet?

The former couple began dating in 2013 after meeting on the set of Norway's Next Top Model. According to reports, they tried to keep their romance under wraps but were eventually photographed holding hands and kissing during a lunch date.

The couple split in 2017

When did Tyra Banks and Eric Asla break up?

Sadly, after years together, Tyra and Erik ended their romantic relationship in early October 2017. However, the split was reportedly amicable, and they continue to co-parent their son together.

Who is Tyra Banks dating now?

Tyra's last reported boyfriend is Louis Bélanger-Martin, a Canadian businessman she was first linked to in 2018. In August 2020, Tyra sparked engagement claims when she was spotted rocking a diamond ring on her ring finger.

However, Tyra soon clarified to Tamron Hall that the ring was "shaped like a crab ... and it's an opal, not a diamond. It is not a crab opal engagement ring. It is just a ring".

