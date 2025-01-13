Tyra Banks reveals she's been secretly living in Sydney for over a year - details

Tyra Banks has been living a double life—embracing the relaxed Australian lifestyle while working tirelessly behind the scenes to build her latest business empire.

The supermodel and entrepreneur, 51, has spent the past 18 months bouncing between Los Angeles and Sydney, quietly establishing her ice cream brand, Smize & Dream, and blending in seamlessly with the locals.

While most fans had no idea she had set up camp Down Under, Tyra has been soaking up everything Australia has to offer—and loving every moment.

Opening up about her day-to-day routine, the former America’s Next Top Model host shared how she and her family have fully immersed themselves in Aussie culture, making the most of their time outside of work.

"We'll get some breakfast in the mall, then we'll go to a Hoyts cinema," she told The Daily Telegraph. "We'll get some ice cream at the cinema, see a movie, then we might get a foot massage. Then we'll have some lunch... then we go to Target or Kmart."

© Instagram Tyra has been secretly living in Sydney

Despite being one of the most recognizable supermodels in the world, having graced the runways of Saint Laurent, Chanel, and Dior, Tyra admitted she has developed a new appreciation for Australian retail, particularly Kmart, which she described as "fancy."

Her day doesn’t end there—after a morning of shopping and indulging in simple pleasures, she and her family often head to the supermarket to stock up on groceries. "We'll do Coles, Woolies, Harris Farm, whatever, and so that is a whole day at the mall. We don’t do that in America," she said.

© Instagram Tyra has been living in Sydney for over a year

Tyra explained that shopping culture in the U.S. has changed dramatically over the years. "Mall culture is a dying pastime because it’s just about shopping for what you want instead of what you need," she noted. But in Australia, she’s found a refreshing balance, with shopping centers still playing a central role in daily life.

While she has been enjoying the best of Sydney’s laid-back lifestyle, Tyra has also been hard at work on her latest business venture, with her first Smize & Dream ice cream store set to open in Darling Harbour by mid-year.

Tyra, who stepped away from modeling to focus on television and business, made her grand comeback at the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and the moment was nothing short of iconic. Speaking to Drew Barrymore about the experience, the supermodel reflected on how much the walk meant to her—this time, for entirely different reasons.

© TheStewartofNY Tyra Banks walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024

"You looked like you felt so good about yourself," Drew told her during a heartfelt conversation on The Drew Barrymore Show, noting how confident and present she seemed on the runway.

Tyra agreed, admitting that this return to Victoria’s Secret was unlike anything she had experienced before. "That’s exactly what it was," she said. "In the past, I would walk for myself, but this time, it wasn’t just about me. I felt like I had every woman—especially women over 50, women who are insecure—walking with me. I felt like a vessel. It was about representing all of them."

She continued, reflecting on how much her perspective has shifted since her early days as a Victoria’s Secret Angel. "Back then, it was all about me, my career, and the moment. But this time, I was stomping down that runway for so many other people, and that energy came through," she shared. "I was like, boom, boom, boom! It wasn’t just a walk, it was a statement."