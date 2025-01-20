Tyra Banks reveals special new friendship amid exciting move to Australia

Tyra Banks has always been one to light up a room, whether she’s commanding the runway or engaging in heartfelt conversations.

Last week, the legendary supermodel and media mogul, 51, delighted fans when she was spotted out in Sydney dining with none other than Julie Bishop, Australia’s former Minister for Foreign Affairs.

The duo, both icons in their respective fields, posed for glamorous photos outside the famed Nobu restaurant, sparking a wave of admiration from fans and followers.

Julie, 68, shared the stunning snaps on her Instagram, captioning them: "The fabulous Tyra Banks." The images, showing the pair laughing and chatting, radiated elegance and warmth. Comments flooded in, with one fan exclaiming, "Very cool!" and another declaring, "Icons only!"

Now, Tyra has opened up about her encounter with Julie during a recent interview on KIIS FM’s Kyle and Jackie O show. Reflecting on the evening, Tyra was full of praise for her new Australian friend.

"Oh my gosh, she is amazing,”"Tyra began, her enthusiasm palpable. "She’s like the Condoleezza Rice, you know, the Hillary Clinton of Australia. And through a mutual friend, we had dinner, like a casual dinner."

© Instagram Tyra hangs out with new pal Julie Bishop

Tyra admitted that she was both "nervous" and "excited”"to meet Julie, who is widely admired for her poise and diplomatic career. "He’s like, ‘I want you to meet my friend,’" Tyra recounted of their mutual acquaintance. “I mean, she was just really fun and sweet.”

The admiration was clearly mutual, as the two icons enjoyed what seemed to be a spirited evening together. Tyra couldn’t resist complimenting Julie, sharing a particularly candid moment from the night. "We were taking pictures, and I was like, her legs were looking so sexy. And I’m like, ‘You know, your legs are looking so sexy.’ And she just giggled," Tyra recalled with a laugh.

© Instagram Tyra has been living in Sydney for over a year

Julie’s social media followers weren’t the only ones thrilled by this meeting of minds. Tyra herself seemed to feel an instant connection with the former politician. “I was like, this woman is my home girl. She cares about people. She’s warm, she’s funny,” Tyra gushed, adding that the dinner left her inspired.

Tyra’s reflections on her night with Julie also brought her back to her own journey, reminiscing about her unexpected discovery as a model in high school. “I was discovered on the first day of high school in Los Angeles,” she revealed during the interview. “A fellow student, who was also a model, looked at me and said, ‘Are you a model?’”

At the time, Tyra said she couldn’t believe it. “I was like, ‘What? What are you talking about? I’m the awkward, weird, skinny girl,’” she shared. But that encounter would change her life forever, launching a career that would see her grace the runways of Chanel, Marc Jacobs, Victoria’s Secret, and Christian Dior, to name just a few.

© TheStewartofNY Tyra Banks walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Tyra went on to become a household name, hosting America’s Next Top Model for 24 seasons and even helming her own daytime talk show, The Tyra Banks Show. She has used her platform to champion diversity, self-confidence, and empowerment, inspiring millions of fans around the globe.

Her recent return to the runway for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was a triumphant moment in her career, proving she’s as dazzling as ever.

But Tyra’s latest chapter might just be her most surprising yet. It’s been reported that the supermodel has been quietly living in Australia for several months, fueling speculation about her next big venture.

One thing that has been confirmed is her passion project—a new ice cream store set to open in Sydney. Known for her love of culinary adventures, Tyra is bringing her brand of indulgence down under, much to the delight of her Australian fans.