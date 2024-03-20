Keely Shaye Brosnan is a vision in lace as she and Pierce Brosnan celebrate someone very special

Pierce and Keely Shaye Brosnan paid tribute to a "trailblazer" on Wednesday when they celebrated the 90th birthday of primatologist and anthropologist Dr Jane Goodall.

While the Dame - who is considered the world's leading expert on chimpanzees - was the lady in the limelight, Keely, 60, couldn't help but turn heads in her angelic outfit.

In photos shared on Instagram, Keely looked radiant in a white, lace dress which she'd teamed with a chic blazer. Her glowing complexion was immaculate as she stood alongside her handsome husband, who was perfectly co-ordinated with Keely.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely make surprise appearance in Michael Douglas' Las Vegas video

Pierce, 70, looked dashing in a light, linen suit, light blue shirt and he'd placed a scarf around his neck.

In the image, the couple were looking at a piece of impressive artwork with Jane.

Her caption read: "Happy 90th pre-birthday to a genuine trailblazer, legend, and hero of the planet, Dr. Jane Goodall. What a privilege it is to know you, to celebrate you, and to call you friend for nearly 30 years.

"Hope this new journey around the sun brings all your heart desires @janegoodallinst Art collaboration by @piercebrosnanofficial X Shepard Fairey @obeygiant."

© Alberto E. Rodriguez Keely and Pierce are also activists

Fans commented on what a privilege it must be to be friends with such a wonderful woman and called her a "legend".

Keely also added another photo of Jane chatting to their son, Dylan, who was towering over the birthday girl.

Fans have been impressed with Pierce's artwork, which he has been thrusting into the spotlight in the last 12 months.

© Instagram Pierce is an amazing artist

He showcased his first gallery exhibition last year and she spoke to Vanity Fair in support of Pierce's art.

"Pierce's work is deeply personal so that's why I thought we should show it," she said, with Pierce revealing that she was the one who pushed him to launch an exhibition.

© Getty Pierce, Keely and their sons

"Many of these paintings have been in storage…and it occurred to me that we should share them and host an exhibition where people could see a different facet of Pierce.

"I think for many of his fans, they will appreciate the opportunity to see this other creative side of him. Everywhere he goes and every movie set he's on, he always sets up a studio and paints. What you see at the exhibition is the result."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.